Notes: Little impact from Ragone trade

Posted: 3:50 p.m.
Ragone: Heading to St. Louis (Bengals photo)
At first blush, it looks like a move to appease both coaching staffs. It allows Ragone to reunite with one of his college mentors, Rams head coach Scott Linehan, Louisville's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during Ragone's run as three-time Conference USA Offensive Player. And it allows the Bengals to focus on giving the bulk of the reps to either Anthony Wright or Doug Johnson at training camp.
First, the Bengals have to decide if the rehabbing Carson Palmer is going to get the starter's reps at the start of camp. Then they have to decide who is going to get the next amount of reps. Conventional wisdom is Wright, but head coach Marvin Lewis hasn't said.
It also allows the Bengals to get a draft pick, believed to be a late-rounder in 2007. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting the pick is conditional on Ragone making the club.
The trade also allows the Bengals to give free agent rookie Erik Meyer a shot to make the practice squad.
The Bengals simply didn't have time to work Ragone into the mix once they claimed him on waivers from the Texans May 24. He apparently had always had interest in St. Louis because of Linehan, but he'll have to beat out second-year Harvard product Ryan Fitzpatrick and Michigan State's Jeff Smoker for No. 3 behind Marc Bulger and Gus Frerotte.
Palmer
Palmer weighed in at No. 73 ($28 million take) and Brady came in No. 52 at $29 million. Palmer finished just behind actress Renee Zellweger at No. 72 and just ahead of LPGA teenage star Michelle Wie at No. 74.
How big is Palmer? He almost beat out the star of one of his favorite TV shows. Kiefer Sutherland of 24 fame finished 68th.
Palmer did beat out such luminaries as the Fox New Channel's Bill O'Reilly (76), comedians Dave Chappelle (82) and Larry the Cable Guy (83), tennis stars Serena (87) and Venus (90) Williams, and LPGA superstar Annika Sorenstam (91).
The magazine said, "Memorabilia sales, in addition to deals with Nike, Huntington Bank and Cincinnati Bell, add as much as $1 million annually to his income."
Henry
Henry appeared in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing, where Rudd said Henry had been ordered to have an ignition interlock system put into his car so that he has to blow into a Breathalyzer to start it. Once 15 days pass, Rudd said, Henry has 24-hour driving privileges with the interlock.
If the case isn't settled by July 26, it could be continued again from that day, or the trial could start that day, which is three days before training camp starts.