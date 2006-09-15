Notes: In middle of history

Bill Willis Sometimes Brian Simmons has wondered if the NFL ever had a Jackie Robinson.

Not only is there, but he'll be at Paul Brown Stadium to deliver the game ball for Sunday's Bengals-Browns game and Simmons would like to ask him how tough it was.

But first Bill Willis goes next door Friday morning to deliver history to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. It's there on the third floor that the museum honors Willis's role in breaking the color line in pro football in 1946, the year before Robinson arrived in Brooklyn.

"Never heard of him," mused Simmons on Thursday as he prepared to line up at middle linebacker, the position Willis pioneered while knocking down other blocks. "I think it's something we should all know, but no one really knows the story. I guess it's because baseball is supposed to be the historical game."

But Bengals president Mike Brown, who still worships his father's Browns, didn't want Willis's story to fade into footnotes. He remembers the headlines, but looking to honor a dignified man with dignity in this Entertainment Tonight world isn't easy. Brown only had to look across the street to find the right venue.

"It's a side of the Brown family rarely seen," said Paul Bernish, spokesman for the Freedom Center. "This is a legacy of which they're very proud."

The significance of the weekend is as clear as Willis's signature on the contract he signed with Paul Brown back on Aug. 6, 1945 and is one of the items on display in the exhibit that will be unveiled Friday. Brown founded and coached both the Bengals and Browns and this is the second season both are coached by an African-American.

It's important enough that Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is going to shoot a public service commercial at the center Friday as he prepares for the game.

When Lewis and Romeo Crennel opened up against each other last season, Willis told Bengals.com in the days leading up to the game how much it warmed him.

"The league is on the right track," Willis said. "I like to think what Paul and we did back then helped make it possible for blacks to not only participate, but to get into coaching."

Simmons isn't alone not knowing Willis. Very few players and coaches, if any, knew that the elderly African-American man with Mike Brown in the locker room after last season's 23-20 victory over the Browns was one of the first blacks to play in the NFL.

In the first weeks of building the Browns in the new rival to the NFL, the All-American Football Conference, Brown lured Willis, 84, away from coaching at Kentucky State and signed the old nose tackle who helped his '42 Buckeyes win Ohio State's first national championship. Fullback Marion Motley, another African-American who knew Brown before from his days at coaching at Massillon, joined the team three days later.

Woody Strode and Kenny Washington, aging West Coast college stars, had signed with the NFL Los Angeles Rams that same season, but they were gone three years later. Meanwhile, Willis and the late Motley were in their prime leading the Browns' 1950 merger into the NFL with a championship in their first season and both went on to Hall of Fame careers.

Willis was so quick and agile for his size that Brown dropped him off the line at times, inventing the middle linebacker position.