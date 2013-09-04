Notes: Hawk has read on Bears

Andrew Hawkins

Bengals wide receiver Andrew Hawkins hasn't barged into defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's office or anything like that. But if anyone has an idea what Bears rookie head coach Marc Trestman is going to do in his debut Sunday against the Bengals at Soldier Field (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12), it is Hawkins.

Hawkins played for Trestman's two-time Grey Cup champs in Montreal and has pointed out several times that it was Trestman that gave him his start in the pros in the CFL.

"It will be a lot of short passes, short passes to set up for the big plays. He's really methodical with his playcalling," said Hawkins, who also predicted Wednesday that running back Matt Forte is going to be a factor in the passing game. "That's what it is, he would always say every day you can't go broke taking a profit. If the checkdown is there take it. A four-yard pass is as good as a five-yard run. That's his philosophy. The running back will be very involved. They'll pass a lot. It will be a lot of short passes and hopefully turn into bigger ones."

Earlier Wednesday the Bengals put Hawkins on injured reserve-recall, shelving him until the Halloween Night game in Miami. But his ankle injury is making rapid progress. He's walking with no limp, no cast and no boot, and is headed into his third week of rehab.

He says he could play soon. Maybe two to three weeks.

"I am way ahead of schedule of what they thought. Without wanting to put a time frame on it I will probably be back a lot sooner than I will be allowed to play. I will say that," Hawkins said. "(The problem was) I could be back in two weeks or seven weeks. They had to make a decision as far as what is best for the team and I support it. It gives me an opportunity to make sure I am 100 percent. I am not trying to rush back on a bum ankle trying to push it. Get right, get fresh and help down the stretch.

I don't want to put a time frame on it. I am way ahead of schedule in what we originally thought injury-wise and how long it would take, but it looks good. Yeah, it looks very good."

Hawkins likes the idea of having fresh legs in the second half of the season.

"If I can be a fresh eight games, the last eight games of the season then going into the playoffs," he said. "I will hopefully come back and my plan is to add a dimension to the offense, add a dimension to special teams and hopefully be a spark that helps us win a Super Bowl. That's the game plan. Period."

INJURIES: Before Wednesday's practice left tackle Andrew Whitworth said he thinks he'll be listed as doubtful Sunday. Backup guard-center Mike Pollak (knee) and cornerback Brandon Ghee (concussion) also didn't woek. The Bengals don't classify players as doubtful, questionable or probable until Friday and Whitworth and Lewis refused to rule him out.

Five others players were listed on Lewis's first injury report of the season and four were full go in right tackle Andre Smith (knee), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), left end Carlos Dunlap (concussion), and tight end Tyler Eifert (forearm). Defensive tackle Devon Still (knee) was limited.