Notes: Harbaugh on how Ravens bounced back in playoffs; Celebrating Big Bob; Joiner returns

Bobbie Williams celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after the Ravens Super Bowl win.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reflected on his team's Super Bowl title during a Monday morning news conference and when he looked back on Baltimore's four losses late in the season he said he saw enough good things to think his team could put a run together.

One of those losses was by 23-17 to the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the final game of the regular season that both coaches played like a preseason game since both teams had already made the playoffs.

"The Cincinnati game was more of a game where we really were not playing anybody. I thought our young guys played really well. I was happy at that game and said so at the time," Harbaugh said. "Through all that adversity, I think that adversity does help. It makes you tougher. … Even when we were losing, I felt we were improving and the young guys were playing, which helped drive the playoffs."

BIG BOBBIE:The Ravens win didn't go over very well in Bengaldom, but no one is begrudging backup guard Bobbie Williams his first Super Bowl ring. The big man gave so much to the Bengals during his eight seasons as a starter that it's hard not to be happy for him. His round-the-clock high-voltage smile showered the Ravens locker room.

"It's sunk in about 20 percent right now," Williams said after it was over. "Eighty percent of it is going to sink in over the next 24 hours. I won't have any sleep, but it's going to sink in."

Asked about his future now that he's a winner in his 13th season, Williams said he'd like to come back next year but, "I'm not thinking about that tonight. I just want to enjoy this with my teammates and family."

JOINER RETURNS: Linebacker Brandon Joiner was reinstated Monday to the Bengals roster from the Reserve/Did Not Report list. Joiner originally signed as a free agent out of Arkansas State last year, but was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list when training camp opened on July 27 and missed the entire 2012 season. He now may resume normal team activities.

Joiner was sentenced last May to serve two three-year terms, to run concurrently, for a 2007 robbery and felony drug charges he committed as an 18-year-old freshman at Texas A&M. He got out last month.