Notes: Emotional Whit glad to be back; Peko gets full of fullback

In the last minutes of Monday night's 20-10 victory over the Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium, an emotional Bengals Pro Bowl left tackle Andrew Whitworth walked off the field after his second and final verbal joust with Steelers safety Troy Polamalu as he raised his arms and the sellout crowd of 64,585 roared.

![](http://www.pntrac.com/t/4-77849-83508-55814)"He was mad. He got thrown down and he came running over there to hit me," said a smiling Whitworth. "He's coming over to give me a little love, a little respect. He's a great player. It's a battle. It's Steelers-Bengals. I wouldn't expect anything less."

Whitworth bowed his back like he did that day five years ago when he stood up to Jacksonville's John Henderson and got ejected to the crowd's delight. After not practicing much with a variety of knee ailments this past training camp and just three weeks removed from a procedure on his left knee, Whitworth revealed he also needed treatment on his right knee.

He started after missing last week's opener and figures he played three series for every one that Anthony Collins replaced him.

Whitworth returned to practice this week, but he said when he went down to equipment manager Jeff Brickner's equipment room before the game Monday, it was the first time he had worn thigh and knee pads all year.

"I was emotional before the game; it's been a tough road," Whitworth said. "It was one thing after another. I didn't know when I was ever going to get back on the field. It meant a lot to be back out there."

It also meant a lot to stand up to Polamalu.

"I want to be the guy bringing that intensity. I want the guys to know there's somebody in the huddle who's got their backs," Whitworth said. "I feel like this huddle knows when I'm in there; nobody's going to get messed with because they know I've got their back. I'll handle that. They know that."