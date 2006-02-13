Notes: Bengals sign Jeanty

The Bengals today signed free agent LB Rashad Jeanty (last name pronounced "JENN-tee"), who has played the last three seasons for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. Jeanty (6-3, 230; Central Florida) has not previously signed an NFL contract and is designated a rookie for the 2006 season. He signed a two-year contract.

Jeanty had eight sacks for Edmonton last season, playing in 14 games before he was sidelined by a hand injury. He started all 18 games for the Eskimos in 2004, recording five sacks while posting 49 tackles with three forced fumbles. He began his CFL career with Edmonton in 2003, and his three-season totals include 37 games played with 83 tackles, 14 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Jeanty played two seasons (2001-02) at Central Florida, logging 9.5 sacks and 137 tackles in 22 games.

According to SI.com, here is the skinny on Jeanty:

Positives: Undersized pass rusher who projects to outside linebacker at the next level. Quick off the snap, fast off the edge and creates a lot of havoc up the field. Can change direction and pursue laterally. Adequate job locating the action and getting involved in the play.

Negatives: Undersized coming out of a three-point stance and has difficulty defending the run. Primarily used up the field and downhill.

Analysis: An athletic defender who displays a good degree of explosion, Jeanty is a developmental prospect who will need repetition to complete his game. Must learn to make plays in space, yet has potential on the outside in a 34 defense.

NFL EUROPE PLAYERS ASSIGNED: The four Bengals players allocated to NFL Europe have been assigned to their teams for the 2006 season.

WR Jamall Broussard will play for the Cologne Centurions, G Kyle Takavitz and G Steven Vieira will play for the Hamburg Sea Devils, and WR Mike Warfield will play for the Frankfurt Galaxy.