Notes: Adams straps it up

AdamsIt's not like Sam Adams needs any defending, but defensive coordinator Chuck Bresnahan wanted to make it clear Thursday that he's not the reason for the Bengals run defense not being where it wants to be.

If Tampa Bay head coach Jon Gruden called out his defensive line last week, Bresnahan called out everybody on his unit.

"You can look at him, look at the big runs, and he may be accountable for one here," Bresnahan said. "But he certainly hasn't been a factor for the problem with the run defense. It's been somebody missing a run fit. Somebody missing three, four tackles on one play. ...Those are the things I'm focused on. I'm not even worried about Sam. Sam shows up. Sam will play. Sam knows the game."

Playing time now seems to be the debate. Like he did when they were together in Oakland, Bresnahan is managing Adams' number of snaps because of a sore knee.

Adams admitted last week that he needs arthroscopic surgery on a knee he injured in the Aug. 28 preseason game against Green Bay. On Thursday, he reiterated he'll keep playing with it and have the procedure after the season.

"We'll see how tough I am," Adams said. "It's feeling better each week."

It looked like it was at its most painful Sunday when he barely could get off the field between snaps, but Bresnahan liked what he did early.

"He was a force, and then it got sore as the game went on," Bresnahan said.

So that's why Adams gave everyone a lift when he worked most of Thursday's practice. It's the first time all season he's been able to get on the field before Friday.

" "This is huge for him," Bresnahan said after the rainy workout in Paul Brown Stadium. "Because to sit and watch as much tape as he watches still doesn't get him fit with his teammates. And that's the feel the guys behind him have to have is where he fits because he fits differently than a smaller guy.

"He may not get as much quickness and movement, but he may move the pile and those things you have to get comfortable with. That's why I think he's more frustrated with not having that fit during the week."

Adams, 33, the three-time Pro Bowler, has stoically hidden his frustration. He knows when he signed here back in April, teams were no longer supposed to run the ball so easily on the Bengals. At the very least, he knows they aren't supposed to be ranked 25th in the NFL against the run.

"Sure it's frustrating, but you look back at Sunday," Adams said. "They got 76 yards on four plays. If we hold up on four plays, we hold them under 50 yards rushing."

Bucs running back Cadillac Williams gouged them for a long run of 38 yards as rookie middle linebacker Ahmad Brooks blitzed. But it wasn't the middle that broke down. It was the perimeter people that failed to spill the ball to what Bresnahan called a free tackler, with his only point being that it was a team gaffe involving run fits.

More frustration? The same play had been stopped twice for negative yardage. The run fits have also been held hostage to the injuries at linebacker that have shuffled the lineup for nearly every game.

But Adams also feels like foes are running away from the inside with counters, misdirection, and screen passes. He thinks this Sunday's matchup suits his style.

"I don't think teams can beat us on the perimeter because we've got pursuit and discipline out there," Adams said. "This team we play Sunday (the Panthers) come right at you. They try to run it down your throat."

And Adams, Bresnahan, and everyone else knows that's what teams are going to keep trying to do. Bresnahan is seeking that consistency, noting his defense held the Bucs to an average of 4.0 yards on first down, but the big play "kills you," and isn't that where we came in at the beginning of the year?