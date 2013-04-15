No name tags needed

"I think we've had a great offseason. We've been able to get back all the guys that we wanted to. Andre is the only one that's out," Dalton said. "Everybody in the media wants the sexy guy, the flashy big-name guy. But we're such a young team, we've got the core in place here. It's just making sure we get all the guys back. We've done a good job of that and hopefully we can finish it off getting Andre back."

The state of the Smith negotiations look simple. He wants more money than the Bengals are offering. The Harrison negotiations don't look to have gone in-depth yet. But given that their SAM backer is on the field about a third of the snaps, the Bengals won't be looking to give Harrison one of those mega deals he pulled down as a perennial Pro Bowler.

But he's still regarded as a fine player and the respect he has around the league was in evidence in the Bengals locker room Monday.

"He's been a really good player for a long time. I think just having a guy with experience and the type of player he is, it would be great for the team if we could get him," Dalton said. "He knows the division obviously. He's been in it for a long time. I think it could be a great signing by us."

Whitworth, who has gone against Harrison twice a year since 2009 when he became the Bengals left tackle, is also all for it.

"He's one of those guys that sets a tone the way he plays the game. It would be great to have him in our locker room," Whitworth said.

Except for Smith and the departure of special teams captain Dan Skuta to the 49ers, the Bengals offense, defense and special teams are intact from a 10-6 team. Whitworth is particularly excited about the group of receivers led by Green.

"To keep having those young guys back and have the opportunity to get better and develop together that will be great," he said. "We have continuity at all the positions, which is great. No one realizes how young we've been at spots. It is going to benefit us having a lot of guys back who are a year wiser and more developed."

Asked about the criticism that the Bengals haven't done enough to get over the hump, Whitworth said they have by sticking with the core.

"I don't know what the hump is. I think you have a nucleus of good, young players. I think when you have a lot of young talent coming back, you keep the guys that have been there and have produced and have been great leaders and that's what we've done," Whitworth said.