Nine CFAs inked with more expected

The Bengals announced the signing of nine college free agents Tuesday and a few more are expected when the contracts return signed.

Varous media outlets have reported that the fastest man at the scouting combine, Auburn running back Onterio McCalebb, is headed to Cincinnati, as is Oklahoma State punter/kicker Quinn Sharp, but the Bengals are apparently still waiting on the signed contracts. Special teams coordnator Darren Simmons figures to have a field day with both players.

Because McCalebb is 168 pounds, the Bengals may take a look at him at more than one position while Simmons auditions him as a returner. Sharp, who finished his career as the NCAA's leading active punter with a 45.9-yard average and one of the top field-goal kickers with a 84.7 field-goal percentage, figures to do more kicking than punting at next week's May 9-12 rookie minicamp. Sharp also led the nation in touchbacks the last four seasons.

Here are the CFAs that have signed with their uniform numbers:

63 LARRY BLACK, 6-2, 302, DT, INDIANA - A Cincinnati product from Wyoming High School…Four of his eight career sacks came in his senior season, when he had four games with two tackles for loss (TFL)…Finished with 27 career TFLs…Played in all 48 games with 40 starts.

47 TERRENCE BROWN, 5-11, 176, CB, STANFORD - Regarded as the Cardinals' most consistent cornerback…47 solo tackles led the team…Started 23 of the last 24 games….This past season against No. 2 USC had one pick, one TFL, and seven tackles in 21-14 victory.

62 TRAVIS CHAPPELEAR, 6-5, 263, DT, N.W. MISSOURI STATE - First team Mid-American International Athletic Conference….First team All-Region by Don Hansen Football Gazette…Saved upset over top-ranked Div. II Pitt State with TFL on fourth-and-goal in game he also had a sack and seven tackles.

54 JAYSON DIMANCHE, 6-2, 232, LB, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - In 11 starts this past season had a team-high eight sacks and 15 TFLs…His defense finished 10th in the nation against the run allowing 111 yards per game.

17 TYRONE GOARD, 6-4, 205, WR, EASTERN KENTUCKY - Finished tied for second in school history with 24 TD catches and ninth with 1,842 yards…Tied school record with four TDs vs. Tennessee Martin…In his senior year caught 41 balls for 900 yards and eight TDs, good for 22 yards per catch.

86 RAY ROUNDTREE, 6-1, 180, WR, MICHIGAN - 37 of his 42 starts were consecutive…At end of his career wore No. 21 of Big Blue Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard…Set school record with 246 yards receiving vs. Illinois on way to finishing with more than 2,000 career yards…Caught 16-yard TD with two seconds left for win over Notre Dame early last season.

22 TROY STOUDERMIRE, 5-10, 199, CB, MINNESOTA - Holds NCAA career kick return yardage record with 3,615…Switched between receiver and cornerback his first three seasons before moving primarily to defense this past season. Not known as a burner and uninvited to the combine, he had a good pro day, where he had a vertical jump of 35 inches and repped 225 pounds 19 times…Started all 12 games for the Gophers and led them in tackles (82) and solo tackles (59). He also broke up three passes and notched 3.5 tackles-for-loss.

61 JOHN SULLEN, 6-6, 332, G, AUBURN - Played in 38 games with 24 starts while sitting behind host of veterans early in his career…Played in the Raycom College Football All-Star Classic in January.