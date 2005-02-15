NFL Europe assignments

Feb 14, 2005 at 07:00 PM

2:25 p.m.

Four Bengals were allocated to NFL Europe on Tuesday. Quarterback Casey Bramlet goes to the new Hamburg Sea Devils, defensive lineman Greg Scott to the Rhein Fire, and defensive end Derrick Crawford and wide receiver Jeremiah Cockheran to the Frankfurt Galaxy.

Because they each had at least three weeks time on the Bengals 53-player roster in 2004, Bramlet and Scott were designated as Level 1 players for the NFLEL and allocated to their teams by the league with input from the Bengals. Bramlet, a seventh-rounder from last year, is hooked up with Sea Devils head coach Jack Bicknell, the former Boston College head man who developed Doug Flutie in college and worked with Bengals backup quarterback Jon Kitna in Barcelona when Kitna was the World Bowl MVP in 1997.

Crawford and Cockheran did not qualify for Level 1 status, and each was selected by Frankfurt in the Level 2 player draft. Crawford was the fifth player taken and Cockheran went in the 15th round.

NFLEL training camps open Monday in Tampa, Fla. The season begins April 2, and ends with the June 11 World Bowl XIII at Dusseldorf, Germany.

