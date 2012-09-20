New ticket pack for Steelers, Dolphins games now available

Sep 20, 2012 at 02:42 AM

The Bengals have begun offering a new 2012 Ticket Pack, with the Oct. 7 Miami and Oct. 21 Pittsburgh games offered together at savings over single-game prices.

Designated as Pack E, the offer is now the only way to purchase tickets for the NBC Sunday Night Football matchup against the Steelers, outside of a full season plan covering all remaining games. Tickets allotted for single-game sales for the 8:20 p.m. Pittsburgh contest are sold out.

Pack E seats are available on all three levels of Paul Brown Stadium and start at $63 per game. Buyers will have the same seats for both games and will have priority over the general public for possible availability of home playoff tickets.

Pack E is available by phone and online. Fans may call the Bengals Ticket Hotline, locally at 513-621-TDTD (8383) or toll-free at 866-621-TDTD, and tickets also can be obtained by accessing our Ticket Packs page.

The Miami game, featuring the NFL's current No. 2 scrimmage yards performer in Reggie Bush, is also available through single-game sales and in a ticket pack with the Dec. 9 Dallas game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

