New ticket pack for Steelers, Dolphins games now available

The Bengals have begun offering a new 2012 Ticket Pack, with the Oct. 7 Miami and Oct. 21 Pittsburgh games offered together at savings over single-game prices.

Designated as Pack E, the offer is now the only way to purchase tickets for the NBC Sunday Night Football matchup against the Steelers, outside of a full season plan covering all remaining games. Tickets allotted for single-game sales for the 8:20 p.m. Pittsburgh contest are sold out.

Pack E seats are available on all three levels of Paul Brown Stadium and start at $63 per game. Buyers will have the same seats for both games and will have priority over the general public for possible availability of home playoff tickets.

Pack E is available by phone and online. Fans may call the Bengals Ticket Hotline, locally at 513-621-TDTD (8383) or toll-free at 866-621-TDTD, and tickets also can be obtained by accessing our Ticket Packs page.