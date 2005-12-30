New season ticket pricing announced

The pricing structure for the 2006 season appears below:

2006 SEASON TICKET PRICES

(per game)

Location Price

Zone EE (North End Zone, Club Level) $50

Zone J (Corners, Canopy Level) $50

Zones D, E (Corners / End Zone, Field Level) $60

Zones F, G, H (Sidelines, Canopy Level) $58

Zones A, B, C (Sidelines, Field Level) $68

Zone CC (Convertible Club, Club Level) $68

The Bengals also set general admission single-game prices, in the event single-game tickets or ticket packs become available:

2006 SINGLE-GAME TICKET PRICES

(if available)

Location Price

Zone EE (North End Zone, Club Level) $55

Zone J (Corners, Canopy Level) $55

Zones D, E (Corners / End Zone, Field Level) $65

Zones F, G, H (Sidelines, Canopy Level) $63

Zones A, B, C (Sidelines, Field Level) $73

Zone CC (Convertible Club, Club Level) $73

The Bengals 2006 home schedule showcases games against division rivals – the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens – as well as the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and San Diego Chargers. The opponents for the two Bengals preseason home games are yet to be announced by the NFL.

Price increases for season tickets are $5 or $6 per game. The 2006 prices will create an average season ticket price (without club seat premiums) of $62.03, which remains below the NFL average from last season ($62.29). For this past 2005 season, the Bengals average season ticket price ranked 24th in the NFL.

Patrons interested in becoming a season ticket holder can call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513)-621-TDTD (8383).

Only the Canopy Level of Paul Brown Stadium will be available for new season ticket holders as both the Field and Club Levels are already sold out to existing season ticket holders. Season Ticket Holders from the 2005 season are scheduled to receive their first renewal invoice for the 2006 season tickets in February.