New NFL policy on bags brought to PBS

The NFL Committee on Stadium Security in May unanimously recommended the implementation of this measure, which will make it easier for fans to gain access in all stadiums.

"Our fans deserve to be in a safe and secure environment," said Jeffrey Miller, NFL vice president and chief security officer. "Public safety is our top priority. This will make the job of checking items much more efficient and effective. We will be able to deliver a better and quicker experience at the gates and also provide a safer environment. We appreciate our fans' cooperation."

The Bengals strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bags, but outline what is permissible:

Beginning with this Saturday's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans (Aug. 17), fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags of any kind, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.