New 'musical ambiance' at PBS

Sep 11, 2013 at 01:33 PM
growl130911_630.jpg

The Bengals unveiled their new drum line Wednesday evening at Paul Brown Stadium as the group prepped for its debut in Monday night's home opener (8:40 p.m.-ESPN, Cincinnati's Channel 5) against the Steelers.

Known as "Growl," the 20-member group of professional musicians is set to perform game days in tailgating lots three hours before kickoff, in the Jungle Zone two and a half hours before the game, and on the field 15 minutes before the kick. They'll also perform outside the gates as fans arrive and on the field again during the third quarter break.

Alex McIntosh, a 2012 Miami University graduate who is the group's director, cited the influx of drum lines into about a dozen NFL stadiums in an effort to enhance the fan experience.

"We're trying to create the musical ambiance that everybody associates with a college drum line, or the football game day sound and bring that to the NFL," said McIntosh, who played on the drum line and later taught it at Hamilton High School.

Growl is also slated to play during the game in the southeast cutout behind section 150.

"After first downs, touchdowns, timeouts," McIntosh said. "Pretty much anytime there is space that needs to be filled with some sort of hype or excitement."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.
news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.
news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.
news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."
news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising