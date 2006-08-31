More from No. 71

Aug 31, 2006 at 04:29 PM

Posted: 9:30 p.m.

More from Bengals right tackle Willie Anderson after Thursday's five-year contract extension:

anderson_willie.jpg

Anderson

On helping make right tackles treated equally as left tackles: "You know I've talked about this ever since I got here. How the left tackles make all the big money because all the speed rushers are on their side. Maybe that was true in the '80s, but not now. There are athletes all over the place. On both sides.

Just look who I have to block this year. Jared Allen a little bit (11 sacks for the Chiefs last year). Robert Mathis (11.5 sacks for the Colts). Julius Peppers (10.5 sacks for the Panthers). Derrick Burgess (16 sacks for the Raiders) led the NFL on my side. And you don't hear about Clark Haggans for the Steelers, but he gets eight and a half sacks a year."

On staying: "I never wanted to leave this place. An offensive lineman wants three things - A great head coach the team believes in; we got that. A great quarterback; we've got one of the best in the league right here. And Paul Alexander is one of the NFL's best offensive line coaches. We've grown up together and we've been through everything together."

On agent Terry Bolar, a guy that has known Anderson since high school: Terry worked his tail off to get this done. He used to work for (super agent) Eugene Parker and I've been with him since he went out on his own (1999). A lot of people have tried to tear me away from Terry, but it goes back to when Marvin talks about John Wooden's "Pyramid of Success." Friendship and loyalty, and he's done a lot for me."

On being mentioned in the same breath as Ken Anderson for Bengals longevity: I've got a long way to go. I'm not there yet. But I do think I'm going to be able to play out the contract."

OFFSEASON OFFENSIVE:

Dec. 29: QB Carson Palmer: six-year contract extension through 2014 worth $97 million with $30 million payable in ensuing 13 months.

April 7: RG Bobbie Williams: three-year contract extension through 2009 worth abut $10.5 million with $4 million in guarantees.

April 14: FB Jeremi Johnson signs new five-year deal through 2010 worth $10.5 million with $2.4 million in '06 in salary and bonus.

April 20: WR Chad Johnson signs new six-year contract through 2011 totaling $35.5 million, $16 million over next two years.

July 26: LT Levi Jones signs six-year contract extension through 2012 worth about $40 million with $16.3 million in guarantees and $21 million in the first three years.

Aug. 31: RT Willie Anderson signs five-year extension in netting about $32 million over the next six years, about $16 million in next two years and about $20 million over next three.

Once and Future Offense (contract status):

bullet.gif

WR Chad Johnson through 2011

bullet.gif

LT Levi Jones through 2012

bullet.gif

LG Eric Steinbach through 2006

bullet.gif

C Rich Braham through 2006

bullet.gif

RG Bobbie Williams through 2009

bullet.gif

RT Willie Anderson through 2011

bullet.gif

TE Reggie Kelly through 2006

bullet.gif

WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh through 2008

bullet.gif

QB Carson Palmer through 2014

bullet.gif

RB Rudi Johnson through 2009

bullet.gif

FB Jeremi Johnson through 2010

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.
news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.
news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.
news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."
news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising