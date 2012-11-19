Monday quick hits: Newman back Wednesday; Lewis downplays Palmer return; Raiders tix available

!

Andrew Hawkins

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said Monday the knee injury that sidelined wide receiver Andrew Hawkins on Sunday in Kansas City is "day-to-day." Hawkins, injured in Friday's practice, had his knee wrapped and in a brace Monday. Apparently there is no structural damage and if he's not back this week he could be available the week after in San Diego.

» Lewis also said that he plans on having cornerback Terence Newman back at practice Wednesday after he left Sunday's game with a concussion early in the second half.

» Lewis is really downplaying the return of quarterback Carson Palmer this Sunday when the Raiders come to Paul Brown Stadium for a 1 p.m. game. He told his players in Monday's meeting it's a topic that has no impact on this team since virtually half of them never played with Palmer as a Bengal. A total of 28 of the 53-man roster arrived after Palmer's January 2011 trade demand.

"Carson had a good career here. Family is great. Wife and kids. But he no longer plays here," Lewis said. "I don't think we need to spend any more time speaking about it. It's no different than any other player that ever played here and comes back. It's part of the NFL. Its part of professional sports."

» Palmer has yet to become a drawing card. The Bengals say they have plenty of tickets left for the game and while they have a chance to sell out they also said it's "an ambitious" endeavor, according to Jeff Berding, the club's director of sales and public affairs.