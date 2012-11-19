Monday quick hits: Newman back Wednesday; Lewis downplays Palmer return; Raiders tix available

Nov 19, 2012 at 07:47 AM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

!
Andrew Hawkins

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said Monday the knee injury that sidelined wide receiver Andrew Hawkins on Sunday in Kansas City is "day-to-day." Hawkins, injured in Friday's practice, had his knee wrapped and in a brace Monday. Apparently there is no structural damage and if he's not back this week he could be available the week after in San Diego.

» Lewis also said that he plans on having cornerback Terence Newman back at practice Wednesday after he left Sunday's game with a concussion early in the second half.

» Lewis is really downplaying the return of quarterback Carson Palmer this Sunday when the Raiders come to Paul Brown Stadium for a 1 p.m. game. He told his players in Monday's meeting it's a topic that has no impact on this team since virtually half of them never played with Palmer as a Bengal. A total of 28 of the 53-man roster arrived after Palmer's January 2011 trade demand.

"Carson had a good career here. Family is great. Wife and kids. But he no longer plays here," Lewis said. "I don't think we need to spend any more time speaking about it. It's no different than any other player that ever played here and comes back. It's part of the NFL. Its part of professional sports."

» Palmer has yet to become a drawing card. The Bengals say they have plenty of tickets left for the game and while they have a chance to sell out they also said it's "an ambitious" endeavor, according to Jeff Berding, the club's director of sales and public affairs.

This week the Bengals ticket office and the ticket hotline of 513-621-8383 are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m-noon Saturday, and open 9 a.m. Sunday. The office and phone lines are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. Tickets can be purchased beyond those hours by clicking here. Berding said the club is contacting the league about extension procedures for the holiday week if the Bengals decide it is close enough for a sellout in an effort to get the game on local TV.

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

