Minicamp notes: Lewis on Smith; Harrison impresses; Jones on the field

James Harrison

How best to sum up right tackle Andre Smith's absence from mandatory minicamp this week? Perhaps it would be "understood but not excused."

Head coach Marvin Lewis on Tuesday termed it "a minor distraction that Andre won't be here these three days."

"He's dealing with something he's got to get through," Lewis told reporters. "We would have hoped he would have been here and picked up on some of the things we felt were good to work on at this point in the year. But he's got some personal things he's dealing with. Once we get through a week of training camp (in July), then everything will be good. Right now, we have to focus on and coach the guys we have here."

Lewis sent the message that Smith will be fined for his absence.

"You are subject to fine when you aren't here (for the mandatory camp)," Lewis said. "I guess there could be exceptions to that, but in this case I have to do it that way. I have to be fair. I mean, we are not necessarily dealing with a death in the family or your wife having a baby or so forth. I think we all have to make choices once in a while in life that we pay a cost for. There has to be ramifications from this."

Smith has been the Bengals starting right tackle since midway through the 2010 season, and on April 26, he re-signed with Cincinnati as an unrestricted free agent.

HARRISON IMPRESSES: Lewis said Tuesday he's pleased with how linebacker James Harrison looks thus far in Bengals team activities.

"James has done great," Lewis told reporters at Tuesday's minicamp. "It's been fun. It's what I expected."

Lewis, a former Steelers assistant coach in the 1990s, cited his familiarity with both Harrison and Pittsburgh's defensive scheme.

"Obviously I've seen this guy play more football than anybody here," he said. "I know the things he was asked to do there (Pittsburgh), the wording and the terminology and how things were created. So I thought it was an easy plug-in here."

And although Harrison comes from Pittsburgh's 3-4 defensive scheme, Lewis says that may not be as much of a hurdle as some think.

"People get a little bit leery of that because a guy did 'that' and you guys do 'this,' but it all came from the same principles. It started in the same origin with the same principles."

Lewis says he's been the one "driving" the decision to bring in the 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and according to him, Harrison's versatility has garnered attention around the building. And that attention is coming from respected sources.

"I think (defensive coordinator) Mike Zimmer has become more and more comfortable with the versatility that he does have and the ability for him to really do more things that I think even Mike envisioned," he said.

"We see that on the practice tape time and time again."