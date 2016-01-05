McCarron hopes his Love of the Game helps Bengals to Field of Dreams

"The first couple of snaps reminded me of my first high school game playing Carter-Montgomery," McCarron said. "I jokingly came to the sideline and asked my offensive coordinator if they had more than 11 people on the field. It definitely helps to have had the time and experience in between. I feel comfortable in the way we are playing and the way we are taking care of the football. I feel fine."

McCarron was born on Sept. 13, 1990, when the Bengals were 1-0 in the last season they won a post-season game and he hears the buzz around and it is a familiar one in the halls of the Crimson Tide.

"The way that it's talked about here is so much of a negative. It reminds me of Alabama, of living in the past and how many national championships we had as a university. How many losses we had in the postseason," McCarron said.

"They want to see greatness. That's what I love about this fan base. Both fan bases (Alabama and the Bengals) strive for perfection. I feel like that's what makes you play your best game possible each and every day. It's because you don't want to let not only yourself or your team down, but also your city. It's pressure. I love it. It's awesome."

So even the pressure is the same for him even though he's trying to join Ken Anderson and Boomer Esiason as Bengals quarterbacks who won their first home play-off start. What is significantly different from back on Dec. 13 is that while Andy Dalton (thumb) has his cast off, McCarron has the game plan. The fact he has the plan for the Steelers now and not Dalton's game plan that was shoved upon him late in the first quarter last month should help him immensely.

"It's a factor in your favor," says quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese. "You have a chance to prepare for all the things that are going to be put upon you."

Zampese likes what he sees. Yes, there needs to be improvement in making more plays and seeing more down field. The numbers tell you that. Under McCarron, the Bengals are averaging one fewer touchdown (27.2-21.7 points) and 101 fewer yards (377-276) than they were under Dalton.

But that's to be expected with Dalton having 77 NFL starts and McCarron three. They will take the lack of turnovers over a few more yards.

"There are certain things, experience-wise, but you can tailor the system in a way to make things easier," said Zampese, who says they haven't cut much out of the system. "We're not overly complicated in the first place. We have our wrinkles. They'll change and we'll have some new ones this week.

"We need to make more plays when they present themselves," Zampese said. "We need to see them better. But he sees more than he did the last time out. Progress from last week goes a long way in this game. He's getting better each week. He's done really well."

But it's just another week at the McCarron home. The wife, the dog, and a TV.