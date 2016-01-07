Matchup of the Game: from the top down

Translation: don't give up the big one and in Nelson they have a guy that's been dogging Big Ben for years in big games and dropping back into a nightmare. With a 2012 Wild Card berth on the line in Week 16 in Pittsburgh, Nelson picked him off with 16 seconds left in a tie game to set up the winning field goal. In the 2013 PBS opener, the game that started the Bengals' home streak, Nelson picked him in the end zone late to preserve a win. Back on Nov. 1, Nelson got him twice and one was another late in the fourth-quarter to set up the last points of the 16-10 win. That's a total of six interceptions vs. Ben for Nelson since Dec. 23, 2012.

Rush four, drop seven has frustrated Ben. No more than back on Nov. 1. In two games, according to profootballfocus.com, the Bengals have blitzed him just nine times on 90 passes.

Nov. 1. That's when another safety, Shawn Williams, came up with the biggest pick of the year in Pittsburgh back on Nov. 1. With the clock ticking under seven minutes and the Bengals trailing, 10-6, the Steelers were about to possess the Bengals out of the game. But Sims broke free of the defensive line, chased Ben out of the pocket, and when he tossed a careless ball to his fullback on the sideline, Williams, one of three safeties on the field, made a tremendous diving catch before sliding out of bounds near midfield to spur a 10-0 finish.

Since then, Williams has emerged as a regular, particularly when he started for the injured George Iloka twice in December. With nickel backer Emmanuel Lamur (knee) out for the year, look for the third-year Williams to get even more work Saturday night with Nelson and Iloka on the field. A Georgia-in-the-box safety, Williams is looking more and comfortable in space.

"We didn't lose a step with Shawn," Joseph said. "But obviously, he's played some dime back for us also, where he's close to the ball. So Shawn gives us flexibility to play with an extra DB in the game, or even play as a starting safety. Shawn's going to be a great player. He's a good player now; he's going to be a great player. He can tackle. He can run. He can catch the football. He can cover."

The pick? Williams says nothing special. Sims forced Ben off his spot and Williams made the play when he broke on the ball.

"We've got two real good corners. Three really good corners and guys coming off the bench that can all play," Williams said. "We really do a good job playing top down."

And they didn't have Adam Jones (foot) the last time they played, and they still fended off Brown with aggressive play from Kirkpatrick and rookie Josh Shaw. But Jones is healthy now and rewind when he played back on Nov. 1. According to profootballfocus.com, the Steelers only threw at him twice and one was completed, a 17-yarder to Brown.

"For most defenses, having corners that can cover, it gives you variety to close the middle and pressure without feeling panicked," Joseph said. "Obviously, he's a playmaker. With (Brown) out there, it's very similar people. Both are smaller, quicker guys, very competitive guys. So it's a good matchup with Adam and 84. It's always fun to see."

But in the second game, Kirkpatrick held Brown to three catches for 51 of his 87 yards, none longer than 26 and on that one 21 came after the catch.

"We've done a good job of mixing some of the coverages up on the guy, making sure we're getting him up at the line of scrimmage," said defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. "Too many teams I see on tape are giving (Brown) too much free access where he can just go out and run and make his cut and come out of the break. And he and ben have such a good relationship there that the ball's going to get completed most of the time. So we've got to do a good job of disrupting him out of his routes and not giving him free access up the field."