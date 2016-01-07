 Skip to main content
Advertising

Matchup of the Game: from the top down

Jan 07, 2016 at 01:17 AM
Author Image
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

052115-nelson-reggie-art.jpg

BENGALS SAFETIES VS. STEELERS QB BEN ROETHLISBERGER

Say what you want about a backup quarterback and surrounding him with all the good things, like getting five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green's first dominant performance in the playoffs.

But if the Bengals are to play on after Saturday night (8:15-Cincinnati's Channel 12) with a win over the Steelers, the defense must deliver one of its steel-belted Paul Brown stands where they are giving up just 19.5 points per game in the last three seasons. With the Bengals averaging 21.7 points per game quarterbacked by Andy Dalton, that's a number to keep in mind.

In the last 24 regular-season games in their building, the Bengals simply haven't allowed many big passing days in racking up a 19-4-1 home record while allowing just 25 TD passes and 37 interceptions.

Try two big ones. Roethlisberger, with three TDs in a 2014 Steelers' win, and the Colts' Andrew Luck, with four TDs in a 2013 Bengals' win, are the only two PBS games since 2013 where foes have had more than two touchdown passes and only six quarterbacks in those 24 games have had more than one TD pass: Roethlisberger, Luck, Cam Newton, Blake Bortles, Peyton Manning, and Philip Rivers.

Rivers is the only guy who did it this year when the Bengals beat the Chargers in the PBS opener in a season they allowed just six TD passes at home against nine interceptions. The four play-off quarterbacks they faced here, Roethlisberger, Alex Smith, Russell Wilson, Brian Hoyer (really?) left with a combined one.

But then, it is stopping the run that has dogged the Bengals in the postseason. The one stain on a top ten defense from 2011-2013 is its disappointing play against the run in the Wild Card games, just as glaring as the offense's struggles. In those three games against Houston and San Diego, the Bengals not only gave up 181 yards per on the ground, they let them do it an average of 38 times.

"Going into those games we had some major injuries to our run stoppers," said nose tackle Domata Peko of games they didn't have Geno Atkins in one and Pat Sims in the other two. "But this defense is as healthy as we've been."

On paper, the run shouldn't be a problem. Since WILL linebacker Vontaze Burfict returned on Nov. 1 in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are one of only two teams to rush for 100 yards against the Bengals. In the last nine games with Burfict playing more and more, they allow just 3.7 yards per carry.

And it looks like the Steelers won't have running back DeAngelo Williams (ankle), although backup Fitzgerald Toussaint has a kind of Bengals' killer name to him and Williams is the author of the longest run against them by a back in that stretch with a 55-yarder on Nov. 1.

But with Roethlisberger jacking it up an average of 46 times per game in the last six games, the Bengals have to do what they've done against him this season. They've given him just one touchdown pass (and that was on the first drive of the first game) while picking him four times.

And with their aggressive hands-on approach from their cornerbacks, the Bengals are just about the only team to put the brakes on Pittsburgh's high-flying offense that is third in the league in passing. The truly great Antonio Brown, in one of the four most prolific receiving seasons of all time, averages 9 catches for 115 yards. This season against the Bengals in two games he's combined for just 13 catches and 134 yards.

But here's the biggest stat of all. The Steelers lead the NFL with 21 passes of at least 40 yards. But against the Bengals the Steelers have only four pass plays longer than 20 yards and none of them longer than 31.

Brown says a secondary group led by Pro Bowl safety Reggie Nelson's NFL-best eight interceptions has done a nice job keeping them in front.

"I think so. I think when they play against us, they do a good job of keeping Nelson back and letting him be rangy as he is and get on passes and play areas well," Brown said in this week's conference call with the Cincinnati media.

"They have a bunch of first-round picks, guys who are aggressive with a lot of tenacity. They got a ball hawk in the middle of the field with Nelson, who takes some great angles on some deep passes and who can come down and play the run. Obviously they have a great defensive four that helps the DBs be aggressive because of the pass rush. We're up for the challenge, and it should be a tight matchup."

The way Bengals secondary coach Vance Joseph sees it, it is "top down," a scheme fueled by the physical man-to athleticism of cornerback Adam Jones and the rangy-in-your -face play of cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick at the other corner. The beauty of is the Bengals can disrupt their routes at the line while not getting beat deep. But start at the back and keep them in front. Top down.

"It won't come down to whether we can we force four, five turnovers. It's going to come down to not giving up big plays. And that's going to be the key to the game," Joseph said after one practice this week. "Without big plays, you keep the scoring down and that's the key. If you set out to try to trap Ben or force turnovers, you may give up a big play. We just have to be rightly positioned, and when the ball goes up, we've got to be top down. That's the key."

Joseph says the Bengals get a break being able to prepare for the Steelers twice a year because they know exactly what they're facing.

* *"Teams come in and play them once a year, they have no idea how good they are. So they come out they play certain coverages," Joseph said. "They play really a bunch of man, a bunch of single-high stuff, and it doesn't work. We play them all the time. So it's going to be a fun matchup. The key is not to give up big plays. That's always the key versus Pittsburgh -- make them earn, make them drive, win the red-zone plays, win the third downs."

Ben-Gal Cheerleaders - Ravens at Bengals

Cincinnati Ben-Gal Cheerleaders perform during the Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens game 01/04/2016

No Title
1 / 139
No Title
2 / 139
No Title
3 / 139
No Title
4 / 139
No Title
5 / 139
No Title
6 / 139
No Title
7 / 139
No Title
8 / 139
No Title
9 / 139
No Title
10 / 139
No Title
11 / 139
No Title
12 / 139
No Title
13 / 139
No Title
14 / 139
No Title
15 / 139
No Title
16 / 139
No Title
17 / 139
No Title
18 / 139
No Title
19 / 139
No Title
20 / 139
No Title
21 / 139
No Title
22 / 139
No Title
23 / 139
No Title
24 / 139
No Title
25 / 139
No Title
26 / 139
No Title
27 / 139
No Title
28 / 139
No Title
29 / 139
No Title
30 / 139
No Title
31 / 139
No Title
32 / 139
No Title
33 / 139
No Title
34 / 139
No Title
35 / 139
No Title
36 / 139
No Title
37 / 139
No Title
38 / 139
No Title
39 / 139
No Title
40 / 139
No Title
41 / 139
No Title
42 / 139
No Title
43 / 139
No Title
44 / 139
No Title
45 / 139
No Title
46 / 139
No Title
47 / 139
No Title
48 / 139
No Title
49 / 139
No Title
50 / 139
No Title
51 / 139
No Title
52 / 139
No Title
53 / 139
No Title
54 / 139
No Title
55 / 139
No Title
56 / 139
No Title
57 / 139
No Title
58 / 139
No Title
59 / 139
No Title
60 / 139
No Title
61 / 139
No Title
62 / 139
No Title
63 / 139
No Title
64 / 139
No Title
65 / 139
No Title
66 / 139
No Title
67 / 139
No Title
68 / 139
No Title
69 / 139
No Title
70 / 139
No Title
71 / 139
No Title
72 / 139
No Title
73 / 139
No Title
74 / 139
No Title
75 / 139
No Title
76 / 139
No Title
77 / 139
No Title
78 / 139
No Title
79 / 139
No Title
80 / 139
No Title
81 / 139
No Title
82 / 139
No Title
83 / 139
No Title
84 / 139
No Title
85 / 139
No Title
86 / 139
No Title
87 / 139
No Title
88 / 139
No Title
89 / 139
No Title
90 / 139
No Title
91 / 139
No Title
92 / 139
No Title
93 / 139
No Title
94 / 139
No Title
95 / 139
No Title
96 / 139
No Title
97 / 139
No Title
98 / 139
No Title
99 / 139
No Title
100 / 139
No Title
101 / 139
No Title
102 / 139
No Title
103 / 139
No Title
104 / 139
No Title
105 / 139
No Title
106 / 139
No Title
107 / 139
No Title
108 / 139
No Title
109 / 139
No Title
110 / 139
No Title
111 / 139
No Title
112 / 139
No Title
113 / 139
No Title
114 / 139
No Title
115 / 139
No Title
116 / 139
No Title
117 / 139
No Title
118 / 139
No Title
119 / 139
No Title
120 / 139
No Title
121 / 139
No Title
122 / 139
No Title
123 / 139
No Title
124 / 139
No Title
125 / 139
No Title
126 / 139
No Title
127 / 139
No Title
128 / 139
No Title
129 / 139
No Title
130 / 139
No Title
131 / 139
No Title
132 / 139
No Title
133 / 139
No Title
134 / 139
No Title
135 / 139
No Title
136 / 139
No Title
137 / 139
No Title
138 / 139
No Title
139 / 139
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Translation: don't give up the big one and in Nelson they have a guy that's been dogging Big Ben for years in big games and dropping back into a nightmare.  With a 2012 Wild Card berth on the line in Week 16 in Pittsburgh, Nelson picked him off with 16 seconds left in a tie game to set up the winning field goal. In the 2013 PBS opener, the game that started the Bengals' home streak, Nelson picked him in the end zone late to preserve a win. Back on Nov. 1, Nelson got him twice and one was another late in the fourth-quarter to set up the last points of the 16-10 win. That's a total of six interceptions vs. Ben for Nelson since Dec. 23, 2012.

Rush four, drop seven has frustrated Ben. No more than back on Nov. 1.  In two games, according to profootballfocus.com, the Bengals have blitzed him just nine times on 90 passes.

Nov. 1. That's when another safety, Shawn Williams, came up with the biggest pick of the year in Pittsburgh back on Nov. 1. With the clock ticking under seven minutes and the Bengals trailing, 10-6, the Steelers were about to possess the Bengals out of the game. But Sims broke free of the defensive line, chased Ben out of the pocket, and when he tossed a careless ball to his fullback on the sideline, Williams, one of three safeties on the field, made a tremendous diving catch before sliding out of bounds near midfield to spur a 10-0 finish.

Since then, Williams has emerged as a regular, particularly when he started for the injured George Iloka twice in December. With nickel backer Emmanuel Lamur (knee) out for the year, look for the third-year Williams to get even more work Saturday night with Nelson and Iloka on the field. A Georgia-in-the-box safety, Williams is looking more and comfortable in space.

"We didn't lose a step with Shawn," Joseph said. "But obviously, he's played some dime back for us also, where he's close to the ball. So Shawn gives us flexibility to play with an extra DB in the game, or even play as a starting safety. Shawn's going to be a great player. He's a good player now; he's going to be a great player. He can tackle. He can run. He can catch the football. He can cover."

The pick? Williams says nothing special. Sims forced Ben off his spot and Williams made the play when he broke on the ball.

"We've got two real good corners. Three really good corners and guys coming off the bench that can all play," Williams said.  "We really do a good job playing top down."

And they didn't have Adam Jones (foot) the last time they played, and they still fended off Brown with aggressive play from Kirkpatrick and rookie Josh Shaw. But Jones is healthy now and rewind when he played back on Nov. 1. According to profootballfocus.com, the Steelers only threw at him twice and one was completed, a 17-yarder to Brown.

"For most defenses, having corners that can cover, it gives you variety to close the middle and pressure without feeling panicked," Joseph said. "Obviously, he's a playmaker. With (Brown) out there, it's very similar people. Both are smaller, quicker guys, very competitive guys. So it's a good matchup with Adam and 84. It's always fun to see."

But in the second game, Kirkpatrick held Brown to three catches for 51 of his 87 yards, none longer than 26 and on that one 21 came after the catch.

"We've done a good job of mixing some of the coverages up on the guy, making sure we're getting him up at the line of scrimmage," said defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. "Too many teams I see on tape are giving (Brown) too much free access where he can just go out and run and make his cut and come out of the break. And he and ben have such a good relationship there that the ball's going to get completed most of the time. So we've got to do a good job of disrupting him out of his routes and not giving him free access up the field."

From the top down.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals host the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in week 17 of the regular season.

No Title
1 / 55
No Title
2 / 55
No Title
3 / 55
No Title
4 / 55
No Title
5 / 55
No Title
6 / 55
No Title
7 / 55
No Title
8 / 55
No Title
9 / 55
No Title
10 / 55
No Title
11 / 55
No Title
12 / 55
No Title
13 / 55
No Title
14 / 55
No Title
15 / 55
No Title
16 / 55
No Title
17 / 55
No Title
18 / 55
No Title
19 / 55
No Title
20 / 55
No Title
21 / 55
No Title
22 / 55
No Title
23 / 55
No Title
24 / 55
No Title
25 / 55
No Title
26 / 55
No Title
27 / 55
No Title
28 / 55
No Title
29 / 55
No Title
30 / 55
No Title
31 / 55
No Title
32 / 55
No Title
33 / 55
No Title
34 / 55
No Title
35 / 55
No Title
36 / 55
No Title
37 / 55
No Title
38 / 55
No Title
39 / 55
No Title
40 / 55
No Title
41 / 55
No Title
42 / 55
No Title
43 / 55
No Title
44 / 55
No Title
45 / 55
No Title
46 / 55
No Title
47 / 55
No Title
48 / 55
No Title
49 / 55
No Title
50 / 55
No Title
51 / 55
No Title
52 / 55
No Title
53 / 55
No Title
54 / 55
No Title
55 / 55
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising