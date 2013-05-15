Lifting and learning

Adam Jones

Right end Michael Johnson, otherwise known as the club's franchise player, surfaced at Paul Brown Stadium this week for the first time this year and nothing has changed. He still calls you "Sir," you still have to crane your neck to hear his hushed observations, and he's still shrugging about contract years.

"I'm going to do the same thing I did last year," he said of his career 11.5-sack season. "Just go out and work hard and that stuff will take care of itself. Work hard week in and week out and if this team wins, everything will be straight."

Johnson finished up his 10 credits of work this semester at Georgia Tech last week, leaving him three classes shy of his business administration degree, and the last exam couldn't come soon enough.

"I was ready to come back last month," he said of the start of offseason workouts. "It was really a challenge for me to stay focused. It was real hard to study. I wanted to be back with them."

Last offseason was literally big for Johnson because he bulked up about eight to 10 pounds to get to between 270 and 275 pounds. He says that's where he is now and is focusing this offseason's work on movement.

"I'm still doing still the same stuff, but this year I'm working on more flexibility; staying loose and being mobile for as many weeks as we play," he said.

Which means hooking up with left end Robert Geathers for some yoga. Johnson took a hot yoga class at Tech during the evenings and found it fairly grueling as well as beneficial. "You had to keep from passing out," he said.

FITTING HARRISON: The Bengals signed James Harrison for a variety of reasons, ranging from pass-rushing depth to intangibles.

But maybe the least-discussed element, putting him at SAM linebacker, made the most sense. The Bengals needed an upgrade there after the departure of Manny Lawson, a guy that never seemed all that comfortable at that spot after playing over the tackle in San Francisco and the Bengals rarely asked him to rush the passer.

What the Bengals feel they are getting in Harrison is a former 3-4 outside backer that can do the things they need a 4-3 SAM backer to do better than what has transpired over the past two years, as well as give them another edge rusher.

The independent numbers would suggest that the Bengals have improved overall at that spot while finding a physical guy that can set the edge against the run. Pro Football Focus rated Harrison 10th among 3-4 outside bakers last season while Lawson was 29th among 4-3 outside backers with Harrison third against the run and Lawson 21st. While Harrison was rated last in coverage, Lawson was in the bottom 10. Plus, Harrison has 15 sacks over the past two seasons compared to Lawson's 3.5.

"We all feel good about how he rushes the passer, obviously," linebackers coach Paul Guenther said of Harrison. "He's done the same coverage stuff that he did in Pittsburgh that he'll do here. Just a little difference in terminology and sight lines."

Harrison didn't put on a show in Tuesday's news conference. He is that serious about it all. Since he arrived Monday, Guenther says Harrison has been one of the first guys in the building in the morning because he gets his workout and treatment out of the way before heading upstairs to spend at least an hour with him one-on-one going over the defense as they prep for field work in the afternoon.

"He just has to get used to how we want it done, not how he did it before; that's the main difference," Guenther said. "You try to assimilate the system with his terminology until he fully gets ours. 'This equals that,' until he can really grasp it."