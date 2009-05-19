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Lewis Day One Take

May 19, 2009 at 09:31 AM

Head coach Marvin Lewis stopped to talk to the media walking off the field Tuesday following the first on-field practice of the spring:

On Carson Palmer's return from his elbow injury: "Before we went to Indianapolis (Dec. 6) Carson has been throwing. It was good for him. First time he had to throw with bodies and different color jerseys on the other side. I think that's anther step in the progression. ... He seemed really sharp."

On the crispness:"Except for one time the ball stayed on the ground. That's a good sign. You don't want the ball floating around. They were pretty sharp in the cadences ... it's a new (lineup). Some of the offensive revisions for some of the offensive skill guys, it's their first time through it at a live pace and there were some good things out there in the passing game."

On running back Cedric Benson:"I've been impressed with Cedric back there communicating with the other running backs as they worked play to play."

On the first look at right end Antwan Odom at 286 pounds, 30 more than last year:"The new and improved Antwan Odom. He's a bigger, stronger man who can still run like he can run. That's good to see."

On wide receiver Chris Henry:"Chris had a really good offseason. He's done a nice job in the weight room, a nice job on the routes."

On healthy top three cornerbacks: "(Johnathan) Joseph out there. Good to see him and Leon (Hall) back out there at corner together. We've got David Jones now working inside. We're getting some flexibility to move guys around a little bit as we go through these next 16 practices until training camp. "

On the absence of fullback Jeremi Johnson, cut last year in large because of weight problems: "He's working out with his trainer. We'll see how he goes. That's his prerogative."

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