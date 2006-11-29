Key Matchups: Ravens vs. Bengals

A former NFL team football exec (The Guru) and a current personnel director for a team not in the Bengals division (The Chief) break down Thursday night's AFC North showdown with the Ravens and both pick the Bengals to win to go to 7-5 and delay Baltimore's title clinching.

The Guru: I like Cincinnati at home. If they took care of the football in Baltimore they win that game. The game means more to Cincinnati and I'm sure that's how they will play. The defense looks to be taking some solid steps and they're starting to get turnovers again. And it will be a game of turnovers. I think 10 wins gets them into the playoffs and the Bengals are better than any of the Wild Card teams at this point: Denver, Kansas City, the Jets, Jacksonville. I don't think 9-7 gets them in.