Key Matchups: Chargers vs. Bengals

A former NFL football executive (The Guru) and a current personnel director on a team not in the Bengals division (The Chief) break down Sunday's game and are split on Cincinnati's chances.

The Guru: You have to give the edge to San Diego, but I think this is a game the Bengals can win at home. San Diego's secondary isn't that strong and I think their quarterback can have a big day. It should be easier with (Shawne) Merriman out of there. The Bengals need a breakout game and they can do it against this defense.

The Chief: I like Cincinnati in this game because they have more matchups. I think it's going to be a shootout and the Bengals can outscore them. With Merriman not in the game, I think their pass protection is going to hold up and they can take advantage of that secondary. And San Diego hasn't played well on the road (with losses in last two away games).