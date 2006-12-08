Key Matchups: Bengals vs. Raiders

Lewis

If there are two examples why the NFL badly needed to upgrade its attention to the hiring of minorities in coaching and the front office, these are the guys.

The only thing more criminally negligent about Lewis' inability to land a job in the desert of 2001-2002 is Shell unable to get another job until this year despite taking the Raiders to the playoffs three times with a record of 56-41 from 1989-94.

It has all blown up on Shell this year, primarily because of his disastrous hiring of Tom Walsh as offensive coordinator. The move to tight ends coach John Shoop a week ago should at least give the Raiders some semblance of organization, but how does he keep his team interested for this cross-country Valley Forge job?

Lewis has to do the exact opposite and fight complacency with Monday Night's Entertainment Tonight time slot against the Colts looming.

The December "trap game" at home has been one of the few glaring faults in the Lewis era, dating back to the regular-season finale loss to the 4-11 Browns in 2003 and last year's dismissal by the 4-10 Bills that robbed the Bengals of the possibility of a playoff bye.

Lewis has done a superb job by making sure this season didn't fall into the quagmire of anarchy after the San Diego meltdown, a feat that was aided by the veterans he has brought in here like Dexter Jackson, Bryan Robinson and John Thornton. Now he has to see through this maturation evolution in one of those tricky games that contenders should win and close the deal.