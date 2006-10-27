Key Matchups: Bengals vs. Falcons

The Guru (a former NFL football executive) and The Chief (a current personnel director for a team not in the Bengals division) break down Sunday's game with the Falcons and give the edge to Cincinnati in a tight game, in part, because the Bengals ride the momentum from last Sunday's comeback win over Carolina.

The Guru: "Atlanta had a tough game emotionally and physically with Pittsburgh and they're going to have something taken out of them, especially going on the road. Cincinnati's coming off a big win and they've got the ability to run the ball and they're going to have to do that because the way they're going to stop Atlanta's offense is to keep it on the sidelines."

The Chief: "Simple. Carolina is a better team than Atlanta. That was a big win for the Bengals last week because it came against a very good team, and got them back on track. They know they can do it now. And they're getting some people back. It looks like they've weathered the storm."