Key Matchups: Bengals vs. Browns

A former football executive for an NFL club (The Guru) and a current player personnel director for a team not in the Bengals division (The Chief) break down Sunday's game and give the edge to the visiting Bengals because they don't think Cleveland can outscore Cincinnati.

The Guru: The Browns are still trying to find a way to win. They never should have lost to Pittsburgh last week and there are some other games they let get away. They've got some good young players and this will be a tough game for Cincinnati because they won't give them anything easy on offense. But I don't think the Browns can keep up with the Bengals scoring.