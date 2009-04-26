Jonathan Luigs Conference Call Transcript

JONATHAN LUIGS (Center, Arkansas)

Q: Did you see yourself going to the Cincinnati Bengals?JL: I knew it was a possibility after having an interview with the team at the Combine and Coach (Paul) Alexander came down for my Pro Day. I knew it was a possibility I could go (to Cincinnati). It's a dream come true for me.

Q: Why is coming to Cincinnati a dream come true?JL: To play in the NFL has been a dream of mine. Having the opportunity to play for such a good organization is an exciting time in my life.

Q: Are you aware that it should be an open competition for the center position at this point?JL: I know they have good players there with experience. I am coming up there with an open mind trying to make the team and ultimately earn a starting spot.

Q: How frustrating was your senior season in which you endured a coaching change after winning the 2007 Rimington Award as college football's top center as a junior?JL: It was tough. It's not something I wanted to spend my senior year doing -- going through a transition year. At the same time, I learned a lot from Coach (Bobby) Petrino and his staff. It helped me expand my knowledge of football with his offense. It helped me to become a better player.

Q: After who do you pattern your game?JL: It's a combination of guys. I like watching (Tennessee Titans center) Kevin Mawae's nastiness. I like how Jeff Saturday plays the game with his head and knows how to use angles to his advantage. I like to look at all of the great NFL centers and take bits and pieces from each one of them.

Q: Explain how you feel having to see other centers taken before you and waiting until the fourth round to receive the news you are a Cincinnati Bengal:JL: It's tough. At the same time those taken before me are good ballplayers. I had a chance to spend time with some of them at the Senior Bowl and Combine. I was able to develop some relationships. I was glad to see them go and get the opportunity, but I'm glad it all has worked out for me to come to Cincinnati.

Q: As a member of the South Team, did you have a chance to interact with the Bengals' staff, which was coaching the North at the Senior Bowl?JL: Yes, I did. One night during the week of the Senior Bowl, the South team spent time with the North coaching staff and vice versa. I had a chance to talk to Coach Lewis and Coach Alexander while I was there. They are great guys. My college coach Mike Summers knows Coach Alexander well. He told me he's a good guy and a friend of his. I am looking forward to working with him.

Q: What will be the biggest adjustment for you as you move to the NFL?JL: If you look at the AFC North Division and the talent level in the NFL, there are grown men playing. I hope the SEC prepared me for what it could. I am looking forward to competing and playing the game of football.