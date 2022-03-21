Joe Burrow Gets His Man and Charismatic Collins Sets Tone In Massive Bengals O-Line Renovation 

Mar 20, 2022 at 08:24 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

The deal for La'el Collins was this big.
Perry Knotts/AP Photo
The deal for La'el Collins was this big.

When the Bengals' biggest prize of the offseason walked through the Paul Brown Stadium front door late Sunday afternoon to sign his three-year contract, head coach Zac Taylor knew exactly what he saw as La'el Collins stretched out his hand for greetings all around.

"Charisma," Taylor said. "He's a guy that guys are going to love having in the locker room and in the huddle. He's got that tenacity. He fits right in with what we've got going on."

What the AFC champions have going on besides a new secret service detail for quarterback Joe Burrow is a seismic culture shift on what used to be the Bengals' much-maligned offensive line. In less than a week they've gone from a punch line to punchers.

The way Collins recalls it, the intense three-day negotiations that drove him to Kenwood Mall to buy something other than his signing suit were ending as he read Burrow's text.

"You got a deal?????"

"I told him, 'Yeah, your new bodyguard is in town," Collins said.

It was the headiest weekend in Bengaldom since, well, last month and that four-point lead at the two-minute warning in Super Bowl LVI.

"This fan base has been amazing," said Collins of his selfie soiree through Kenwood with a mask that still gave him away. "They embraced me since I got on my flight (from Dallas) here.

"It means so much to me to feel that love and appreciation for me as a player and respect for knowing what I bring to the table and I'm just looking forward to making sure they can get a return on the investment. I can't wait."

Since free agency negotiations began Monday, the Bengals have added a starting center with two Super Bowl rings (Ted Karras), a starting right guard with another Super Bowl ring and a pain threshold higher than Burrow's AFC passer rating title (Alex Cappa) and one of the more highly regarded right tackles in the game in Collins.

"We have three new guys that know how to set the tone," said Frank Pollack, the Bengals offensive line coach who mentored Collins doing the same job in Dallas. "Pros that know how to prepare and practice. That's what L.C. is. He prepares hard and practices hard."

Pollack is one of the many reasons Collins' agent, Peter Schaffer, kept his client in town for three days and didn't put him on a plane Saturday to visit another team. Collins missed his five-year-old daughter badly, but both Schaffer and Collins also wanted to get it done here.

"There are good fits and perfect fits," Collins said. "I felt like this was the perfect fit from the jump. Obviously my history with Coach Frank. The type of coach he is. His standards are high. He's the best offensive line coach I've been around since I've been in the NFL, hands down. And getting back to work with him. And also the players on this team you see and look at the guys around that helped bring this team to where it is. What other team would you want to be part of?"

One of those guys, Burrow, invited him over to his house Friday night in one of the great recruiting pitches in Bengals history. Burrow got as many offensive linemen over there as he could, including Karras and Cappa along with new tight end Hayden Hurst and their significant others. Collins loved the chemistry, and it helped they all seemed to have Pollack's wide zone run game in common somewhere down the line.

He recalled "partying," with Burrow in the Superdome locker room that night in 2020 as former and current Tigers celebrated LSU's national title spearheaded by Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, another Bengal.

But as they watched LSU lose in March Madness, this was the longest Collins had spent with Burrow and No. 9 was as advertised.

"One of the coolest guys you'll ever meet. Down to earth and a guy I just want to protect without a doubt," Collins said. "Just visualizing that moment (in 2020) of winning that championship and knowing how he felt after that game and Chase and all those guys felt to being able to bring that here, I think we've got something special and we could get it done."

Pollack knows Collins is special. Who else would tell him he missed his famously grueling practices? From his days in Dallas, when Cowboys running back Ezekial Elliott won an NFL rushing title, Pollack can still see that play against Seattle, when Collins rode not one, but two Seahawks down the field. And of them was perennial Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner.

"He's the real deal. His play demeanor, he's a tempo-setter, he's a glass-eater through and through," Pollack said. "He's physical. He finishes. He punches. He's heavy-handed in pass protection. He's relentless in the run game. He's an impressive guy. It's great to coach him again."

And, that's right, Collins can't wait for another Pollack practice.

"I missed it," Collins said. "I missed the grind. I missed the work. By the time we got to the game, the games were easy."

The Bengals offensive line, no longer much-maligned this Monday, is looking for some of those.

Related Content

news

Collins Makes Moving Opening Statement With Bengals: "Can't wait ... to move people out of the way"

New starting right tackle La'el Collins met the Bengals media for the first time in a Wednesday Zoom. The highlights:
news

Post-Super Bowl Bengals Still Riding High In Free Agency

The Joe Burrow Improbable Dreamers transformed the way their city and the NFL views their Bengals, so it was fitting that a bunch of Cincinnati kids greeted the newest Bengal and symbol of the Super Bowl spoils when massive La'el Collins filled up the Paul Brown Stadium lobby door this past Sunday.
news

Bengals Waive Johnson

The Bengals today waived OT Fred Johnson.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Johnson

The Bengals today re-signed restricted free agent OT Fred Johnson to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.
news

Bengals Roster Moves

The Bengals today made the following roster moves.
news

Bengals Sign La'el Collins

The Bengals today signed free agent OT La'el Collins to a three-year contract that lasts through the 2024 season.
news

Reports: Bengals Finalizing Deal With RT La'el Collins

The Opening Day overhaul of the right side of the Bengals offensive line is complete less than a week into free agency. According to reports. After a weekend of heavyweight negotiations that included a sighting at Kenwood Mall, multiple outlets reported Sunday that the Bengals' shopping spree now included an agreement with former Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Eli Apple

The Bengals today re-signed CB Eli Apple to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.
news

Bengals Host A Slice Of March Madness During A Free Agent Friday

Meetings and greetings and a good-bye during a free agent Friday at Paul Brown Stadium.
news

Bengals Roster Moves

The Bengals today made the following roster moves.
news

Karras, Bengals Like The Fit In Joe Burrow's Pocket: 'You Could Always Rely On Him'

Meet Ted Karras, the newest Bengal who is Midwest comfortable and whose family has four Super Bowl rings, and how he'll try to bring home at least a fifth in stripes.
Advertising