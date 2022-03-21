Joe Burrow Gets His Man and Charismatic Collins Sets Tone In Massive Bengals O-Line Renovation 

"This fan base has been amazing," said Collins of his selfie soiree through Kenwood with a mask that still gave him away. "They embraced me since I got on my flight (from Dallas) here.

"It means so much to me to feel that love and appreciation for me as a player and respect for knowing what I bring to the table and I'm just looking forward to making sure they can get a return on the investment. I can't wait."

Since free agency negotiations began Monday, the Bengals have added a starting center with two Super Bowl rings (Ted Karras), a starting right guard with another Super Bowl ring and a pain threshold higher than Burrow's AFC passer rating title (Alex Cappa) and one of the more highly regarded right tackles in the game in Collins.

"We have three new guys that know how to set the tone," said Frank Pollack, the Bengals offensive line coach who mentored Collins doing the same job in Dallas. "Pros that know how to prepare and practice. That's what L.C. is. He prepares hard and practices hard."

Pollack is one of the many reasons Collins' agent, Peter Schaffer, kept his client in town for three days and didn't put him on a plane Saturday to visit another team. Collins missed his five-year-old daughter badly, but both Schaffer and Collins also wanted to get it done here.

"There are good fits and perfect fits," Collins said. "I felt like this was the perfect fit from the jump. Obviously my history with Coach Frank. The type of coach he is. His standards are high. He's the best offensive line coach I've been around since I've been in the NFL, hands down. And getting back to work with him. And also the players on this team you see and look at the guys around that helped bring this team to where it is. What other team would you want to be part of?"