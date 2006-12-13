Injury update: Colts dinged

Posted: 5:55 p.m.
Pollack: MRI on ThursdayNo change in the Bengals injury situation Wednesday with center Rich Braham and left tackle Levi Jones (knees) doubtful and wide receiver Kelley Washington (hamstring) out for Monday night.
Colts quarterback Peyton Manning won't have two of his weapons with tight end Dallas Clark (knee) and wide receiver Brandon Stokley (Achilles) out.
Bengals linebacker David Pollack says, "we'll know everything" Thursday after his MRI for the fractured vertebra in his neck. The hope is he doesn't need surgery, a procedure that could jeopardize his status for next season.
If there is no surgery, Pollack has been talking about a rehab period from anywhere between six to nine months.