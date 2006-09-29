Injury update: Chatman works again

Sep 29, 2006 at 08:35 AM

Updated: 2:55 p.m.

chatman_antonio.jpg

ChatmanHead coach Marvin Lewis is still mum on wide receiver Chris Henry's status for Sunday, but it might be a little bit more interesting now that Antonio Chatman looks like he's healthy enough to play.

Chatman, looking to make his Bengals debut since being hobbled with a groin problem since the first hours of training camp, practiced for the third straight day Friday and is still listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

"We'll evaluate him when he comes in tomorrow because he's come back each day and done more and worked harder," Lewis said. "He seems to have his speed and quickness. He can stretch out and that's what we're looking for."

Henry is coming off the two best games of his career, but he's also getting heat for being a passenger when linebacker Odell Thurman was arrested for DUI hours after the Bengals victory in Pittsburgh last Sunday and there is speculation that Lewis could deactivate him.

The addition of Chatman could be a factor, although he hasn't played since his lone appearance, a preseason game against Green Bay 31 days ago. The 5-8, 180-pound Chatman has the M.O. of a speedster who caught 49 balls for the Packers last year.

"(His game is) speed and quickness and that's why we've been kind of slow and cautious with his injury," Lewis said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising