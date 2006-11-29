BresnahanSome guys are better hitters with 300 at-bats instead of 500 at-bats, right?

That's the way defensive coordinator Chuck Bresnahan used two of his most productive players in Sunday's historic shutout in a Mistake-Free on the Lake.

Strong safety Kevin Kaesviharn had two interceptions and a sack and middle linebacker Caleb Miller led the team with 12 tackles while making his first sack of the season even though strong safety Dexter Jackson and middle linebacker Ahmad Brooks returned to the lineup healthy.

Jackson got the start in the 30-0 win over the Browns, but Kaesviharn was able to excel in situational play and move into a tie for the NFL lead in interceptions with six when he picked off two more. Brooks, who started five straight games before not being able to go in New Orleans two weeks ago with a groin injury, didn't start but appeared on a few plays that took place mainly early in a series.

And Bresnahan indicated after Tuesday's practice that Brooks probably is going to see some more time against a Ravens offense that loves to pound the running game behind one of the best blocking fullbacks in the NFL in Ovie Mughelli, a 255-pound battering ram.

"Winning it or injuring it, it doesn't make a bit of difference to us," said Bresnahan of Miller's promotion the last two weeks in the middle. "(Brooks) was out. Caleb stepped in and now he's got the position. That's the way it works. Initially, that's why (injury) he went in there."

But Brooks, the 260-pound rookie selected in the third round of the supplemental draft, got back on the field last week in Cleveland on what Bresnahan calls "lead downs," so he could also use Miller's three-year knowledge of pass coverage as well as give his 225-pound frame a breather.

"We don't want Caleb taking on a 230-pound fullback (every snap). That's not Caleb's game," Bresnahan said. "Caleb's game is what we're doing now. Letting him run and make plays.

"He's played lights out. He's made a lot of plays, he's flying all over the field. He's been very physical in his tackling. He's brought down big guys in Deuce (McAllister) and the little guys in Reggie (Bush) and last week he was very solid in his tackling again."