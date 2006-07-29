Henry arrives healthy

HenryGEORGETOWN, Ky. - Wide receiver Chris Henry, who missed all of spring with a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his knee, said he'll be ready for Saturday night's first practice of training camp as the Bengals checked in for Saturday's 11 a.m. meeting.

So will Carson Palmer, who is going to get 40 percent of the snaps at quartertback in the 7 p.m. workout. Palmer, who along with Henry also suffered a season-ending knee injury on their 66-yard completion in the opening minutes of the Wild Card loss to Pittsburgh, has wowed optimists and skeptics alike with his progress from reconstructive surgery.

Palmer is just off a three-week stint at a passing camp based in Carson, Calif., with Bengals wide receivers T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Tab Perry, Antonio Chatman and tight end Ronnie Ghent. Houshmandzadeh said he looked so good that some days Palmer did the receiver drills and said, "I'll bet my check on that one right there," that Palmer is going to be ready for the Sept. 10 opener.

But running back Chris Perry, rehabbing from April ankle surgery, said he won't be ready early in camp and looks to be headed to the active physically unable to perform list, meaning he won't participate in camp yet but can be activated at any time.

Anthony Wright, designated the No. 2 quarterback, and No. 3 Doug Johnson are each going to get 30 percent of the snaps in the first practice as the Bengals hash out Jon Kitna's successor for the backup job. It looks like its Wright's to lose, but offensive coordinator Bob Bratkowski said the coaches want to take another look early in camp before making it final.

Wide receiver Chad Johnson showed up wth a McDonald's breakfast of pancakes, sausage and a large orange juice and assured the media, "I'm ready," and then conducted an interview with a newsman where he played the interviewer, complete with camera and mike.

If Johnson was in mid-season form, Palmer thought his corps of receivers is ready to hit the ground running after working with the past month back on The Coast.