Henry arrives healthy

Jul 29, 2006 at 05:36 AM

TRAINING CAMP INDEX: News and notes, features, video

Posted: 12 p.m.

henry_chris.jpg

HenryGEORGETOWN, Ky. - Wide receiver Chris Henry, who missed all of spring with a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his knee, said he'll be ready for Saturday night's first practice of training camp as the Bengals checked in for Saturday's 11 a.m. meeting.

So will Carson Palmer, who is going to get 40 percent of the snaps at quartertback in the 7 p.m. workout. Palmer, who along with Henry also suffered a season-ending knee injury on their 66-yard completion in the opening minutes of the Wild Card loss to Pittsburgh, has wowed optimists and skeptics alike with his progress from reconstructive surgery.

Palmer is just off a three-week stint at a passing camp based in Carson, Calif., with Bengals wide receivers T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Tab Perry, Antonio Chatman and tight end Ronnie Ghent. Houshmandzadeh said he looked so good that some days Palmer did the receiver drills and said, "I'll bet my check on that one right there," that Palmer is going to be ready for the Sept. 10 opener.

But running back Chris Perry, rehabbing from April ankle surgery, said he won't be ready early in camp and looks to be headed to the active physically unable to perform list, meaning he won't participate in camp yet but can be activated at any time.

Anthony Wright, designated the No. 2 quarterback, and No. 3 Doug Johnson are each going to get 30 percent of the snaps in the first practice as the Bengals hash out Jon Kitna's successor for the backup job. It looks like its Wright's to lose, but offensive coordinator Bob Bratkowski said the coaches want to take another look early in camp before making it final.

Wide receiver Chad Johnson showed up wth a McDonald's breakfast of pancakes, sausage and a large orange juice and assured the media, "I'm ready," and then conducted an interview with a newsman where he played the interviewer, complete with camera and mike.

If Johnson was in mid-season form, Palmer thought his corps of receivers is ready to hit the ground running after working with the past month back on The Coast.

"That's the best I've ever seen T.J.," Palmer said. "Tab Perry is going to be somebody to contend with in the receiver corps. He had a great summer. Antonio is Antontio. He's a fast, explosive Peter Warrick to my eyes."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising