Hard Knocks cameras eye stories no matter the shot

By most accounts, Pressley has received positive feedback from the show. His mother and his work ethic were roundly praised and while some in his family were uneasy with how the look back might have been "a sob story," he concluded, "The past is what got me where I am, so I'm grateful for it."

It will be recalled that Pressley didn't make the team and signed to the practice squad, where the Buccaneers poached him in October for their active roster. He re-signed with the Bengals a year later after the Bucs cut him.

"Some people asked me if it was Hard Knocks that got me to Tampa and I tell them I don't think that's how NFL organizations work," he said. "I think they watch their own film."

But he says if you're one of the storylines, it can be a Hard Knock life. Pressley found out if they wanted 15 minutes, it became 25. A half-hour could mushroom to 45 minutes. The nights weren't relaxed, but jammed.

"As a rookie, anything that is going to take you away from the playbook, from rest, it's a distraction; it's definitely a distraction," Pressley said. "When you're getting into something that's all new, you're trying to maximize your rest, you're trying to maximize your time with the coaches, spend extra time with special teams.

"It was a distraction, but it was a distraction I could handle. You don't let it affect you. It's like anything else. You have to get the job done."

But Pressley enjoys the show and thinks the crew does an excellent job portraying the way it really is. He knows because he remembers watching a Cowboys Hard Knocks while he was in college at Wisconsin and he loved the insight into the league where he wanted to make a living.

Yet he still doesn't like to get miked during practice.

"Guys walk away from you or they just don't talk to you," Pressley said. "I'm vocal around the guys at the position, but then I have to be careful about what I might say. I just couldn't ask questions. As a young player, you have so many questions and you may want to ask them right after a play. But I'd just wait (after the mike was off). You don't want to share your vulnerabilities."

Pressley says he hears how most teams don't want to do the show because of the distractions. But he thinks because so many of the Bengals coaches and their veterans went through it just four years ago, it won't be a problem. He calls any of the distractions it may bring "harmless."

He also has some advice for Gehring. Pressley wouldn't re-shoot his story.

"I think they should give other guys a chance. I think it's a good thing to get their voice out there," he said. "I'm not the most vocal guy. I'm not funny. So they can get someone with more personality.

"In the general public there are more people struggling than making it. They should go to a guy that's really trying to be in the underdog position. People like to see that story. So I think a guy who is borderline, who could make it but he's going to have an uphill battle, just do that story and play it out. I think fans like to see that."