Hallmark: #nflsmostunderratedcb?

And some of it may also be sarcasm stemming from his Arctic-calm confidence that has helped make him the best NFL cornerback nobody knows.

Hall, 28, heads into his seventh year with the Bengals after a remarkable season that should have done more than put him on the radar. A mere 302 days after tore his Achilles on Nov. 13, 2011 against the Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium, Hall was not only an Opening Day starter but he was the club's best player down the stretch for a team the defense carried into the playoffs.

"The level of play he had last year, when you mention the top corners in the league his name has to be mentioned," says Terence Newman, the third different corner to start opposite Hall on the three Bengals playoff teams since 2009. "He's technically and fundamentally sound. He's so fluid. His change of direction is amazing. For me to be able to see that last year firsthand, it was pretty impressive to watch."

There are people that know and they are the ones that get paid to watch film for a living. Solomon Wilcots and Artrell Hawkins are former NFL defensive backs. And Newman has gone to two Pro Bowls playing the position in the NFC and AFC with a total of 146 starts.

"He's one of the top 100 players in the league and he's certainly a top five corner," says Wilcots, the former Bengals safety who works for The Network itself after earning his degree in defense playing for coordinator Dick LeBeau in Cincinnati.

"What you love about him is that he's an all-around corner. Everybody gets so caught-up in being a cover corner, but like Dick LeBeau always talked about, you have to be a football player. He tackles well, he can play the zone. He can pattern read from the off position in a zone, which is hard to do. He's smart, instinctive, intuitive. All the things that corners are supposed to be and so many aren't."

Don't look for Hall on Pro Football Focus's top 101 players, either. Three Bengals made the list and while defensive tackle Geno Atkins (No. 3), wide receiver A.J. Green (No. 41) and safety Reggie Nelson (No. 99) are well-earned, Hawkins has trouble with nine cornerbacks being on that list and not one of them is Hall.

With Tampa Bay's Darrelle Revis shelved most of last season with an ACL injury, PFF tapped Seattle's Richard Sherman the top corner as the fifth-ranked player and Chicago's Charles Tillman the second corner at No. 19 overall. Hawkins puts Hall ahead of those two, among others, such as Antonio Cromartie (No. 33) and Champ Bailey (No. 98).

"Revis is my No. 1. I have Leon in my top five and I don't put many in front of him. He's in that discussion behind Revis, that 1A-1B category," says Hawkins, who started 72 games for the Bengals at corner before morphing into his current starter role as a co-host for Fox Sports Radio's national morning drive.

"He's as consistent and as reliable as it gets. He doesn't gamble. He studies film. He works on his craft. He's always where he's supposed to be and he's got tremendous versatility. He can play all five positions back there."

Hawkins so admires Hall's game that when he interned at the Steelers a few years back with LeBeau, he showed cornerback Ike Taylor tape of Hall's footwork and fundamentals.

"Those are two corners that are really undervalued," Hawkins says.

Wilcots says Hall doesn't get the recognition because his game is based on blue-collar versatility and not flash-drive heroics. "Tackling a guy short of the first down on third down should get you to the Pro Bowl, but it doesn't," he says.

Newman thinks part of the reason Hall doesn't get his due is because the Bengals haven't made playoff runs that get them exposed on national TV long enough. Hawkins ventures it's because Hall doesn't seek the limelight but, instead, embraces the opportunity to be a leader in the secondary's meeting room.

"He doesn't back away from helping the young guys," Hawkins says.

Whatever the reason, it certainly doesn't appear to bother the man himself.

"I'd rather do my job under the radar as opposed to being in the spotlight," Hall says. "That's kind of the way we were raised. I just go about my business."

Hall was raised tough and untraditionally on the outskirts of San Diego in Vista, Calif. His mother, a single parent, died in her sleep of a heart ailment at age 37 when her only son was heading into junior high and it was left to his older sisters and uncle to raise him. His sisters worked and his uncle was a field supervisor for a scaffolding company in the Los Angeles area.

The experience lives in his community work, which is geared to single parents and children without families. The Halls' Christmas season tradition is brightening up the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky for abused, neglected and at-risk kids.

But he doesn't buy that the blue-collar background translates to his quest to be normal and unnoticed.

"You see a lot of guys that come from that background that aren't that way," Hall says. "I just think it's my personality."

The Revis-Sherman Twitter War several weeks back took Hall back a bit. He's not a social media guy, but he can understand why people like it.

"I don't need it. I think it's kind of neat because it's so immediate, but it's just not for me," Hall says.

And certainly Revis and Sherman trashing each other about who's better just didn't feel right to Hall.

"I didn't think it was very necessary," he says. "They're both obviously really good corners and to go back and forth, it just wasn't needed. I don't think it proved the case for anything. Right or wrong, good or bad. It was just unnecessary. Obviously Sherman has been playing great. Revis was hurt, but he's been great. Who's to say?"

Revis, picked 14th by the Jets in 2007 out of Pittsburgh, is a four-time Pro Bowler. Hall, picked four slots later by the Bengals out of Michigan, has yet to go to one. Here are the stats according to profootballreference.com:

In 81 starts, Hall has 22 interceptions and counting the return in the Wild Card playoff game last year he has three TDs to go with 245 tackles. In 79 starts, Revis has 19 picks, three TDs, and 241 tackles.

Stats, particularly at corner, don't mean much. It doesn't take into account scheme, situations or assignments. But Hall doesn't consider Revis a measuring stick even though they were drafted within the hour and were born six months apart.

"I just measure myself up to me," Hall says. "I can't do what he does. I can't do what the next man does. I just do what I need to do.

"It could be a lot of things," Hall says of the difference between him and Revis. "One thing I don't like to do is get into comparisons. What if I was there and he were here? Who's to say? Who knows? That's not the way it is. This is the way it is. That's why I just compare myself to myself."

But Hall does say he thinks Revis is the best corner in the league because "I like a lot of the things he does in bump-and-run."

The Bengals have only eyes for Hall. To show what they think of his versatility and acumen and how he sees himself as a player, you have to go inside in the middle of last season, where Zimmer put Hall in the slot with all the rest of the fundamentals.

BRAINS AND BRAWN

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is surveying a third-and-four from the Steelers 13 late in a scoreless first quarter of last season's AFC North Wild Card Game in which the winner goes to the playoffs.

As he has since pretty much the bye week, Hall moves into the slot in the nickel package to cover the inside receiver and this time it is tight end Heath Miller lining up as part of a bunch formation.

"His knowledge of the game is higher than a lot of guys," Newman says. "He can reel off different things that Zim says. Different coverages. He can tell you what that guy does or this guy does."