Hall, M. Johnson have full Fridays, listed as questionable; Byrd returns for Bills

Oct 11, 2013 at 04:45 AM
Michael Johnson

Updated: 2:30 p.m.

The Bengals looked to be at optimum health on the Paul Brown Stadium turf Friday morning with all hands on deck for the final full-scale workout before Saturday's trip to Buffalo and Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12) against the 2-3 Bills.

Head coach Marvin Lewis made it sound like right end Michal Johnson (concussion) is going to get the call after returning to work with the defensive line for the first time since he missed the first game of his career last Sunday against New England. He had a full practice and is listed as questionable.

"The sun is peeking through," Lewis said.

In the last two weeks, cornerbacks Leon Hall and Dre Kirkpatrick returned to work limited Friday and weren't active on Sunday. Hall has been limited since he returned last week, but it looks like he's going to play after going full Friday. He's also listed as questionable. Cornerback Brandon Ghee (thigh), who missed last week's game and returned in limited fashion Thursday, was back on the field Friday, went full, and is also questionable. Same with linebacker Michael Boley (hamstring).

Bills head coach Doug Marrone indicted everyone is playing Sunday with the two question marks cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hand, back) and wide receiver Stevie Johnson (back), who also hasn't practiced this week because of a death in the family. Gilmore hasn't played since he broke his hand late in the preseason, but he did practice limited this week. So did running back C.J. Spiller (ankle).

The Bills will have back for the first time this season Pro Bowl safety Jarius Byrd (foot), who went full all this week.

