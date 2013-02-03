Green-Ellis: Anderson helped my career

Feb 03, 2013 at 09:09 AM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

anderson-jim130129_440.jpg

Jim Anderson

NEW ORLEANS — BenJarvus Green-Ellis played only one season during Jim Anderson's 29-year tenure as the Bengals running backs coach but he says it has been enough to literally open his eyes this past season when he posted career highs of 1,094 yards and 278 carries while racking up four runs longer than his previous best of 33 yards in his fifth NFL season.

"I didn't think it would be (as) big (of an) adjustment; it was hard," Green-Ellis said as he relaxed in his hometown during Super Bowl week and reflected on the transition to the Bengals.

"Coach Anderson really helped my career when he told me I can run with my eyes and not always follow the play. Once he told me that, the whole season turned around. It was kind of like I had a green light. You know how you get a green light in basketball and you shoot? That's kind of how it happened."

Anderson's retirement has had an impact on Green-Ellis. Anderson was a big reason BJGE signed as a free agent back in March after a recruiting trip that not only included a 90-minute meeting with Bengals president Mike Brown, but dinner at Anderson's home with his wife Marcia.

"When I left, it seemed like a pretty nice place. I made sure I didn't read about (the Bengals), I wanted to make up my own mind," he said. "Coach Anderson went through numerous different coordinators and numerous different backs from power backs to James Brooks, all different types of guys, from Cedric (Benson) to myself.

"Everyone has a different set of skills. He's been able to adapt to each person and to get those guys to play at their best. That to me signifies you can adjust your system to your personnel. To me that signifies a great coach. It's been an honor and pleasure to work with Coach Anderson with his work ethic, sending me cutups and film. You lose a guy like that, it hurts … a new person is always going to take an adjustment."

The leading candidate to replace Anderson appears to be Hue Jackson, a defensive coach this past season but an offensive coach that broke into the NFL working with the Redskins running backs in 2001 and 2002.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising