SAN JOSE, Calif. - After Saturday's practice at San Jose State, the Bengals added Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green (back) to the injury report but listed him as probable. It appears it isn't a major issue (along the lines of a sore back) and he's expected to start Sunday (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12) against the 49ers. Green, the Bengals leading receiver, is on a pace threatening Chad Johnson's club record of 1,440 yards.
Green (back) added to injury report, but probable
Dec 19, 2015 at 07:00 AM
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