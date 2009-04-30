 Skip to main content
Advertising

Graham signs tender

Apr 30, 2009 at 08:25 AM

!

Posted: 3:25 p.m.

Bengals kicker Shayne Graham signed his $2.5 million one-year franchise tender Thursday, indicating he'll be joining the team for offseason workouts.

Graham issued a press release when the Bengals designated him their franchise free agent instead of doing interviews back in February and didn't participate in the first month of offseason conditioning. But now that he's signed, the contract, which is the average of the top five paid kickers in the NFL, is guaranteed. The club has until July 15 to reach a long-term deal with him that can count in the '09 salary cap.

"We're happy Shayne is signed in advance of our offseason camps," said head coach Marvin Lewis in a press release, "and this does not preclude our continuing to talk to Shayne and his representatives about reaching a longer-term agreement."

Graham, fourth all-time in the NFL for field goal accuracy at 85.6 percent, has set several club records during his six seasons in Cincinnati. In addition to being the accuracy leader, he holds the most points in a season (131), field goals in a season (31), field goals in a game (seven) and consecutive field goals made (21).

In his February statement, Graham said he would have "preferred a long-term deal here or elsewhere."

"I will be committed to helping the Bengals win football games in the 2009 season. I truly appreciate the support of my teammates and the great fans of Cincinnati," he said.

And he has done a lot for the fans. His "Kicks for Kids" program assists at-risk children in Greater Cincinnati, and he has been a board member of the Cincinnati FreestoreFoodbank. Last season he helped organize the nation's most successful "Taste of the NFL" event, raising more than $170,000 for meals for the hungry.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising