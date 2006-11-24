Friday update

Right guard Bobbie Williams (appendix) is gone but not forgotten and he figures to be back for the Dec. 10 game against Oakland. Right tackle Willie Anderson wore Williams' No. 63 at practice Friday, but linemen like it when they're not noticed.

"I said I didn't even notice that he was in there," Palmer said this week. "That means nothing but good things about the way he played. He was in the right spots. He was coming off the ball, with no penalties playing in a loud environment like that. He heard the snap counts and heard the audibles. He understood everything. You can't play much better of a game for your first game."