FreestoreFoodbank and the Bengals Team Up

Nov 14, 2004 at 07:00 PM

Collecting donations and food for the hungry prior to the Bengals vs. Steelers game this Sunday.

The FreestoreFoodbank and the Cincinnati Bengals are teaming up again for the Annual Holiday Canned Food Drive. Canned foods and monetary donations will be collected at Paul Brown Stadium Sunday November 21, prior to the Bengals home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Non-perishable foods and cash donations will be accepted at the entrance to Paul Brown Stadium by FreestoreFoodbank volunteers.

The Cincinnati Bengals have hosted the FreestoreFoodbank Holiday Canned Food Drive for more than 25 years. This year is especially important, since the FreestoreFoodbank is expecting to feed more than 5,000 families over the Holidays.

Last year the Bengals Canned Food Drive helped a record number of families with over 19,000 meals provided and nearly $4,000 in cash donations collected. The Bengals and the FreestoreFoodbank hope to surpass last year's collection.

The FreestoreFoodbank operates the largest food pantry in Hamilton County. Founded in 1971, the agency serves close to 250,000 needy people each year in 20 counties in Southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana. The FreestoreFoodbank channels 12 million pounds of food and products to more than 500 non-profit member agencies which in turn distributes into the homes of those who are most in need.

Bengals fans are reminded that every contribution makes a difference for the tri-state families in need, so please show your support this holiday season, and bring canned goods or a donation to the Bengals/Steelers game Sunday November 21.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

