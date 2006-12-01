Four regulars back for Raiders

Posted: 12:15 p.m.
GhiaciucCenter Eric Ghiaciuc has been listed as questionable with a sprained knee, but it doesn't look to be serious enough to prevent him from trying to reach his goal of playing in the Bengals' next game that is 10 days away against the Raiders.
Head coach Marvin Lewis said Friday that three starters will return to the lineup for that game in right guard Bobbie Williams (appendix), defensive tackle John Thornton (knee) and cornerback Deltha O'Neal (shoulder), as well as wide receiver Kelley Washington (hamstring). Center Rich Braham and left tackle Levi Jones, with injured knees, are still questionable.