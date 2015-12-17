Fans tap Whit, Geno in Pro Bowl balloting; Dozen Bengals finish in top ten

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert, tied for the NFL scoring lead with 12 TDs, angled for his first trip when he finished third behind New England's Rob Gronkowski and Carolina's Greg Olsen. Their two guards both finished in the top ten, with right guard Kevin Zeitler finishing fourth and left guard Clint Boling eighth.

With eight receivers, six guards, and four tight ends selected, the Bengals would appear to be able to get more Pro Bowlers besides Dalton, aiming for his third selection. Four free safeties make it and Reggie Nelson, the NFL interception leader, finished fifth with the coaches and players ballots pending. Bengals sack leader Carlos Dunlap finished sixth at a defensive end position that takes six.

Center Russell Bodine finished ninth and special teamers Adam Jones, for returners, and Cedric Peerman, for coverage, each finished 10th.

"We said it before the year. We felt like there was a new energy and a new passion not just from our team, but the fan base,' Whitworth said after Thursday's practice. "To see a lot of different guys on that list, you see some of that. Andy 's success helped me and Andy's success helped Zeitler . . . I think people see how many games we've won the last four, five years and go the playoffs often, it keeps building."

Next week the Bengals play on ESPN's Monday Night Football in Denver, their franchise-tying fourth appearance on prime time this year.