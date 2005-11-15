Fans advised to be aware of counterfeit tickets

Nov 15, 2005 at 05:28 AM

[

showdown.jpg

](http://www.meijer.com/)

This Sunday's 4:15 p.m. game against the Indianapolis Colts is the 16th consecutive Bengals sellout at Paul Brown Stadium. With this string of sellouts, the club has become aware of an increased number of counterfeit tickets being sold.

The Bengals cannot guarantee the validity of any ticket not purchased directly from the Cincinnati Bengals or Ticketmaster. Internet sites and street vendors have been known to sell counterfeit tickets.

The Cincinnati Police Department advises anyone who plans to purchase tickets from street vendors to be sure they are dealing with licensed vendors only. Licensed vendors in the City of Cincinnati must have on display the city-issued license, printed on pink paper and clearly showing its expiration date.

Ticket buyers are advised to see the vendor's license and note the vendor's name, license number, and expiration date. This information can be helpful in tracking down any problems if the purchased tickets turn out to be invalid or counterfeit.

Doing business with a non-licensed vendor puts the purchaser at risk for buying counterfeit or invalid tickets. Discovering the identity of those selling counterfeit tickets will assist the Police Department in the prosecution of these individuals.

Persons with any questions may contact the Bengals ticket office at 513-621-8383. Anyone with information on individuals involved in the illegal reproduction of tickets is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. Callers can remain anonymous and may be compensated for their information.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.
news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.
news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.
news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."
news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising