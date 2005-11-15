Fans advised to be aware of counterfeit tickets

[ ](http://www.meijer.com/) This Sunday's 4:15 p.m. game against the Indianapolis Colts is the 16th consecutive Bengals sellout at Paul Brown Stadium. With this string of sellouts, the club has become aware of an increased number of counterfeit tickets being sold. This Sunday's 4:15 p.m. game against the Indianapolis Colts is the 16th consecutive Bengals sellout at Paul Brown Stadium. With this string of sellouts, the club has become aware of an increased number of counterfeit tickets being sold.

The Bengals cannot guarantee the validity of any ticket not purchased directly from the Cincinnati Bengals or Ticketmaster. Internet sites and street vendors have been known to sell counterfeit tickets.

The Cincinnati Police Department advises anyone who plans to purchase tickets from street vendors to be sure they are dealing with licensed vendors only. Licensed vendors in the City of Cincinnati must have on display the city-issued license, printed on pink paper and clearly showing its expiration date.

Ticket buyers are advised to see the vendor's license and note the vendor's name, license number, and expiration date. This information can be helpful in tracking down any problems if the purchased tickets turn out to be invalid or counterfeit.

Doing business with a non-licensed vendor puts the purchaser at risk for buying counterfeit or invalid tickets. Discovering the identity of those selling counterfeit tickets will assist the Police Department in the prosecution of these individuals.