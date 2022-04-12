Fan Fav Tre Flowers Ready To Role Again In Bengals Niche

He gives them a third-down player who made some huge plays matched on tight ends in the postseason. With Ricardo Allen's retirement and Brandon Wilson's ACL rehab, Flowers also gives them a third safety. With Trae Waynes moving on, he gives them depth at outside cornerback behind Chidobe Awuzie and Eli Apple from a vet of 41 NFL starts.

It also gives them a self-made special teams player who came up with the biggest punt return tackle of the season in the last minutes of the AFC Divisional win in Tennessee.

"Whatever you need me to do," Flowers says. "I know if I'm playing as hard as I can, it benefits the team."

If this guy sounds like a voice-over from head coach Zac Taylor's relentless pursuit for the perfect locker room script, it's because he is. Senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner, who oversees the edge players, thinks highly enough of Flowers that he gave him a congratulatory call for the contract with the greeting, "Is this the tallest corner in the NFL?"

"Love him," Duffner says.

Talk about versatile. After he worked out Monday in Seattle he dropped off five-year-old Bailee at school.

"When we were on the Super Bowl run, I missed that," Flowers says. "She was in Seattle still in school and I was in Cincinnati. As soon as the Super Bowl was over, I was back to being a full-time dad."

Flowers and his fiancée are talking about what the next move is ("Whatever it is, family comes first"), but there's no question what Anarumo has planned for him. Not after two Titanic matchups with Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce last January.

Working primarily against Kelce on third down, Flowers helped hold him to zero catches in the second half of the win that clinched the AFC North and in the AFC title game four weeks later, Kelce had 40 of his 95 yards in the second half and overtime.