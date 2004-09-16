Fan Advisory for Sunday Night Game

Congestion is anticipated Sunday in the Cincinnati downtown area, due to multiple events, and fans attending the 8:30 p.m. Bengals-Dolphins game are advised to allow extra time for arrival at Paul Brown Stadium.

To accommodate early arrivals, stadium gates will open at 6:30 p.m., two hours before kickoff instead of the customary 90 minutes.

Street closures in the downtown area will not affect primary routes to Paul Brown Stadium. Parking in all lots surrounding the stadium is sold only on a season basis, however, and Bengals patrons without season passes are advised to find parking north of Fifth Street or on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River.

Bengals parking in the lots between Paul Brown Stadium and Great American Ball Park will not be affected by the 1:15 p.m. Reds game on Sunday. Those lots are to be cleared well before the opening of the gates at Paul Brown Stadium.

The first 50,000 fans entering Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday will receive an orange 'Cintas/Bengals Jungle Towel.' The Miami (Ohio) University Marching Band will perform at halftime, and Cincinnati firefighter John Winfrey will sing the National Anthem.