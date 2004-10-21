Fan Advisory for Monday Night Game

For Monday night's Bengals game against Denver, season-pass parking lots surrounding Paul Brown Stadium will open for Bengals parking at 4 p.m.
This applies to letter lots designated A, B, C, D and E, as well as Lot No. 1. Fans using these lots, particularly tailgaters, are asked to be considerate regarding space-sharing with others.
Parking in these lots is sold only on a season basis, however, and Bengals patrons without season passes are advised to find parking north of Fifth Street or on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River.
To accommodate early arrivals of fans into the stadium, the stadium gates will be opened at 7 p.m., two hours before kickoff instead of the customary 90 minutes.