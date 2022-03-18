Eli Apple Calls Return To Bengals "A No Brainer"

"All during the season I was just thinking about what a special team I was just blessed to be a part of," said Apple, who signed a one-year with the Bengals 51 weeks ago after playing just two games with the Panthers in 2020. "It was really a no brainer for me to come back. I wanted to play with those guys again. I want to run it back with that same group and just do it again. But just finish the way you want to.

"The motivation is always the Super Bowl. Being plays away from winning one, it has everyone extra motivated as a team to do everything the right way. To work smarter and better and improve in every area. That's my mindset. Improve in every way I can to get this team back into that position."

Apple isn't hiding from those plays. Like the last play. He's not ducking. He's not alibiing. None of this, "I haven't looked at the film yet."

"I couldn't wait. I was like, 'I have to see this,'" Apple said. "I thought I knew what I did and I did."

The Bengals defense that had been so good in the postseason and so good in the first 54 minutes of the Super Bowl watched the Rams wake up on a 79-yard play drive in 4:48. The last play, with the Bengals 85 seconds from the title, was quarterback Matthew Stafford's perfectly-placed shot-put back-shoulder throw from the one-yard line to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp beating Apple.

"It was a good throw and catch by two pretty good players," Apple said. "I wish I could have got hands on at the line, not open my hips, lock my hips … A split second. Just enough separation … Technical stuff like that. I could have played the ball better. Changed the game. Possibly won it."