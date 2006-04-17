Draft Central 2006

Apr 17, 2006 at 11:31 AM

"ON THE CLOCK"PRESENTED BY GUINNESS
! WHAT: Bengals Draft Show
WHEN: Wednesday, April 26 (7– 8 p.m.)
WHERE: Local 12 (CBS); Video re-broadcast will also be available on bengals.com
WHO: Head Coach Marvin Lewis and the Bengals Player Personnel staff
WHY: Get the latest insight into the Bengals preparations for the 2006 NFL Draft
YOU: Submit your 2006 NFL Draft question for Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham to answer during the Draft Show.

OFFICIAL BENGALS DRAFT DAY PARTY
!You're invited to a Draft Party at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, April 29 beginning at Noon. Join Bengals players watching ESPN coverage on all the television monitors, meet the Ben-Gals cheerleaders, and participate in prize raffles. Click here for more details.

HEARD ON THE BOARDS
Got an opinion on who the Bengals should select in this year's draft? Log on to our message boards and share your thoughts with other Bengals fans around the world.

Here's today's featured post heard on the boards:

Forum: NFL Draft
Topic: Will Williams, Hill, or Cromartie be there at #24?
Member: sattva28
Posted: April 17, 11:13 PM

Message:Cromartie is an absolute stud and we would be very lucky to get him. Have you seen him play? He is one of those players that sticks out like a top college recruit playing in a high school game - a lot like Reggie Bush looked in the Notre Dame game this year (or any game this year for that matter). Anybody that doesn't understand why we would draft him obviously doesn't know what they are talking about. ACL injuries are not scary anymore. I don't think we will have to worry about it though. He will be long gone.
>>> Read more on the boards...

! April 17, 2006

We break down the Bengals position by position: Defensive Backs.

! April 12, 2006

If the Bengals can get out of the draft with a guy like their own tight ends coach, consider it a success.

(Projected Bengals first-round selection in parentheses)

yahoo.com (Leonard Pope - TE, Georgia)

NFL.com (Nick Mangold - C, Ohio State)

ourlads.com (Haloti Ngata - DT, Oregon)

draftcountdown.com (Donte Whitner - S, Ohio State)

draftstudio.com (Manny Lawson - DE, North Carolina State)

FOXSports.com (Ashton Youboty - CB, Ohio State)

cnnsi.com (Marcedes Lewis - TE, UCLA)

draftace.com (Mathias Kiwanuka- DE, Boston College)

nflreport.com (Tamba Hali - DE, Penn State)

draftnotebook.com (Leonard Pope)

thefootballexpert.com (Marcedes Lewis)

footballsfuture.com (Donte Whitner)

draftconnection.com (Ko Simpson - S, South Carolina)

draftstock.com (Leonard Pope)

nbcsports.com (Jimmy Williams - CB, Virginia Tech)

football.about.com (Gabe Watson - DT, Michigan)

NFL SCOUTING COMBINE COVERAGE

2/28/06: CBA talks slow while corners burn

2/27/06: Blue sky for Bengals?

2/26/06: Bengals in a tight spot

2/26/06: Bengals hang with 4-3

2/21/06: Combine-ing Lewis and defense?

2/20/06: Bengals combine efforts

NFL.com Draft home page

Brandt's top prospects for the draft: Offense

Brandt's top prospects for the draft: Defense

Pat Kirwan: How the top prospects measure up

ANALYSIS

Vic Carucci's Top 5:
C | G | T | FB | TE | WR | RB | QB | DT | DE | ILB | OLB | CB | S |

Leonard Pope		 !
Tye Hill		 !
Donte Whitner		 !
Brodrick Bunkley

View profiles of the prospects that could be available to the Bengals with the No. 24 pick in the first round (listed alphabetically).

! Jason Allen, CB/S ! Darnell Bing, S ! Brodrick Bunkley, DT ! Bobby Carpenter, LB ! Antonio Cromartie, CB ! Chad Greenway, LB ! Tamba Hali - DE ! Tye Hill, CB ! Thomas Howard, LB ! D'Qwell Jackson, LB ! Kelly Jennings, CB ! Johnathan Joseph, CB ! Mathias Kiwanuka, DE ! Manny Lawson, DE/LB ! Marcedes Lewis, TE ! Marcus McNeill, T ! Leonard Pope - TE ! DeMeco Ryans, LB ! Ko Simpson, S ! Ernie Sims, LB ! Gabe Watson, DT ! Donte Whitner, S ! Jimmy Williams, CB ! Kamerion Wimbley, DE ! Eric Winston, T ! Claude Wroten, DT ! Ashton Youboty, CB
BENGALS PRO BOWLERS - WHERE THEY WERE DRAFTED
FIRST ROUND
**Pro Bowler** **Pro Bowls** **Year Drafted** **Overall Selection** **College**
QB Carson Palmer 1 2003 1 USC
C Bob Johnson 1 1968 2 Tennessee
T Anthony Munoz 11 1980 3 USC
DT Mike Reid 2 1970 7 Penn State
T Willie Anderson 3 1996 10 Auburn
WR Eddie Brown 1 1985 13 Miami (Fla.)
WR Isaac Curtis 4 1973 15 San Diego State
 
SECOND ROUND
**
S Tommy Casanova 3 1972 29 LSU
TE Dan Ross 1 1979 30 Northeastern
LB Bill Bergey 1 1969 31 Arkansas State
WR Carl Pickens 2 1992 31 Tennessee
WR Chad Johnson 3 2001 36 Oregon State
WR Cris Collinsworth 3 1981 37 Florida
QB Boomer Esiason 3 1984 38 Maryland
RB Harold Green 1 1990 38 South Carolina
RB Corey Dillon 3 1997 43 Washington
RB Pete Johnson 1 1977 49 Ohio State
CB Eric Thomas 1 1987 49 Tulane
 
THIRD ROUND
**
LB Jim LeClair 1 1972 54 North Dakota
QB Ken Anderson 4 1971 67 Augustana
S David Fulcher 3 1986 78 Arizona State
RB Paul Robinson 2 1968 82 Arizona
TE Rodney Holman 3 1982 82 Tulane
 
FOURTH ROUND
**
RB Rudi Johnson 1 2001 100 Auburn
KR Tremain Mack 1 1997 111 Miami (Fla.)
 
FIFTH ROUND
**
P Pat McInally 1 1975 120 Harvard
 
SEVENTH ROUND
**
CB Lemar Parrish 6 1970 163 Lincoln
G Max Montoya 3 1979 168 UCLA
 
TENTH ROUND
**
NT Tim Krumrie 2 1983 276 Wisconsin
 
TWELFTH ROUND
**
TE Bob Trumpy 4 1968 301 Utah

BENGALS 2005 DRAFT CHOICES
Rd. Player Pos. College Sel. #
1 David Pollack LB Georgia 17
2 Odell Thurman LB Georgia 48
3 Chris Henry WR West Virginia 83
4 Eric Ghiaciuc C Central Michigan 119
5 Adam Kieft T Central Michigan 153
6 Tab Perry WR UCLA 190
7 Jonathan Fanene DE Utah 233

