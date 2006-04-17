Draft Central 2006

|
|! WHAT: Bengals Draft Show
WHEN: Wednesday, April 26 (7– 8 p.m.)
WHERE: Local 12 (CBS); Video re-broadcast will also be available on bengals.com
WHO: Head Coach Marvin Lewis and the Bengals Player Personnel staff
WHY: Get the latest insight into the Bengals preparations for the 2006 NFL Draft
YOU: Submit your 2006 NFL Draft question for Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham to answer during the Draft Show.
You're invited to a Draft Party at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, April 29 beginning at Noon. Join Bengals players watching ESPN coverage on all the television monitors, meet the Ben-Gals cheerleaders, and participate in prize raffles.
Here's today's featured post heard on the boards:
Forum: NFL Draft
Message:Cromartie is an absolute stud and we would be very lucky to get him. Have you seen him play? He is one of those players that sticks out like a top college recruit playing in a high school game - a lot like Reggie Bush looked in the Notre Dame game this year (or any game this year for that matter). Anybody that doesn't understand why we would draft him obviously doesn't know what they are talking about. ACL injuries are not scary anymore. I don't think we will have to worry about it though. He will be long gone.
|(Projected Bengals first-round selection in parentheses)
|NFL SCOUTING COMBINE COVERAGE
View profiles of the prospects that could be available to the Bengals with the No. 24 pick in the first round (listed alphabetically).
|**
|**
|**Pro Bowler**
|**Pro Bowls**
|**Year Drafted**
|**Overall Selection**
|**College**
|QB Carson Palmer
|1
|2003
|1
|USC
|C Bob Johnson
|1
|1968
|2
|Tennessee
|T Anthony Munoz
|11
|1980
|3
|USC
|DT Mike Reid
|2
|1970
|7
|Penn State
|T Willie Anderson
|3
|1996
|10
|Auburn
|WR Eddie Brown
|1
|1985
|13
|Miami (Fla.)
|WR Isaac Curtis
|4
|1973
|15
|San Diego State
|**
|S Tommy Casanova
|3
|1972
|29
|LSU
|TE Dan Ross
|1
|1979
|30
|Northeastern
|LB Bill Bergey
|1
|1969
|31
|Arkansas State
|WR Carl Pickens
|2
|1992
|31
|Tennessee
|WR Chad Johnson
|3
|2001
|36
|Oregon State
|WR Cris Collinsworth
|3
|1981
|37
|Florida
|QB Boomer Esiason
|3
|1984
|38
|Maryland
|RB Harold Green
|1
|1990
|38
|South Carolina
|RB Corey Dillon
|3
|1997
|43
|Washington
|RB Pete Johnson
|1
|1977
|49
|Ohio State
|CB Eric Thomas
|1
|1987
|49
|Tulane
|**
|LB Jim LeClair
|1
|1972
|54
|North Dakota
|QB Ken Anderson
|4
|1971
|67
|Augustana
|S David Fulcher
|3
|1986
|78
|Arizona State
|RB Paul Robinson
|2
|1968
|82
|Arizona
|TE Rodney Holman
|3
|1982
|82
|Tulane
|**
|RB Rudi Johnson
|1
|2001
|100
|Auburn
|KR Tremain Mack
|1
|1997
|111
|Miami (Fla.)
|**
|P Pat McInally
|1
|1975
|120
|Harvard
|**
|CB Lemar Parrish
|6
|1970
|163
|Lincoln
|G Max Montoya
|3
|1979
|168
|UCLA
|**
|NT Tim Krumrie
|2
|1983
|276
|Wisconsin
|**
|TE Bob Trumpy
|4
|1968
|301
|Utah
|BENGALS 2005 DRAFT CHOICES
|Rd.
|Player
|Pos.
|College
|Sel. #
|1
|David Pollack
|LB
|Georgia
|17
|2
|Odell Thurman
|LB
|Georgia
|48
|3
|Chris Henry
|WR
|West Virginia
|83
|4
|Eric Ghiaciuc
|C
|Central Michigan
|119
|5
|Adam Kieft
|T
|Central Michigan
|153
|6
|Tab Perry
|WR
|UCLA
|190
|7
|Jonathan Fanene
|DE
|Utah
|233