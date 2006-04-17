Draft Central 2006

!You're invited to a Draft Party at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, April 29 beginning at Noon. Join Bengals players watching ESPN coverage on all the television monitors, meet the Ben-Gals cheerleaders, and participate in prize raffles. Click here for more details. HEARD ON THE BOARDS ![](http://boards.bengals.com/forums/index.php?)

Got an opinion on who the Bengals should select in this year's draft? Log on to our message boards and share your thoughts with other Bengals fans around the world. Here's today's featured post heard on the boards: Forum: NFL Draft

Topic: Will Williams, Hill, or Cromartie be there at #24?

Member: sattva28

Posted: April 17, 11:13 PM Message:Cromartie is an absolute stud and we would be very lucky to get him. Have you seen him play? He is one of those players that sticks out like a top college recruit playing in a high school game - a lot like Reggie Bush looked in the Notre Dame game this year (or any game this year for that matter). Anybody that doesn't understand why we would draft him obviously doesn't know what they are talking about. ACL injuries are not scary anymore. I don't think we will have to worry about it though. He will be long gone.

