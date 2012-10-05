Dolphins-Bengals Preview



GAME PREVIEW

OCTOBER 5, 2012

TIME: 1 p.m. Sunday

PLACE: Paul Brown Stadium (Synthetic)

LOCAL RADIO: Play-by-play Dan Hoard and analyst Dave Lapham led by 1530-AM ESPN and 102.7-FM WEBN on the 25-station Bengals radio network.

TV: CBS broadcast team of Marv Albert play-by-play and Rich Gannon analyst. Channel 12 in Cincinnati, Channel 7 in Dayton, Ohio, Channel 27 in Lexington, Ky.

INJURIES

CIN: CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) returned to practice this week, but he's doubtful to play in a game for another month. CB Jason Allen (quad), who has missed three of the four games this season, didn't practice all week and was the only Bengal that wasn't on the field Friday and was also doubtful. Everyone else is probable after having a full practice Friday: CB Leon Hall (hamstring) who has missed the last two games, returned to practice Wednesday and Thursday in limited fashion and said he expects to play if nothing unforeseen happens. CB-S Nate Clements (calf), who was hurt in the Washington game and didn't make the trip to Jacksonville, was limited Wednesday and Thursday. LE Carlos Dunlap (hamstring) was limited Wednesday and Thursday and WILL LB Vontaze Burfict (hamstring) surfaced on the injury report Thursday and was limited. C Jeff Faine (hamstring) and LT Andrew Whitworth (knee) were limited Wednesday and Thursday. RB Bernard Scott (ankle), who missed the Jacksonville game, practiced full Thursday. LB Dan Skuta (back) was out Wednesday but came back limited Thursday.

MIA: The Dolphins are quite healthy except for starting CB Richard Marshall (back) declared out. Starting LB Kevin Burnett (foot) and nickel CB Nolan Carroll (Achilles) were limited Thursday but went full go Friday and are probable. Starting RB Reggie Bush (hip) has been banged up, but he was full go Thursday and Friday and also probable.

THE SERIES

Dolphins lead, 14-5, 8-3 in Cincinnati, 2-1 at PBS

NOTEWORTHY

» The Dolphins are the second-toughest opponent in Bengals history. Only the 49ers with an 11-3 record have a better winning percentage against Cincinnati.

» Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green, just named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month, goes against Dolphins defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle in his return to PBS after serving as the Bengals secondary coach during the previous 11 seasons.

» When the Bengals put in their active roster for Sunday's game, rookie safety George Iloka figures to be the only DB that didn't play for Coyle.

» The Bengals come home at 3-1 for the first time in franchise history when three of the first four games were on the road.

» The last time the Bengals beat the Dolphins at PBS, it came in quarterback Carson Palmer's first victory in a Sunday night game on Sept. 19, 2004. There are no Bengals on the roster who played in that game. Left end Robert Geathers was on the club, but inactive with an ankle inury.

» Defensive tackle Geno Atkins, the Bengals sack leader with five, goes against one of his father's old teams. Safety Gene Atkins, who played his first seven seasons with the Saints, finished up his career with three seasons in Miami and had a sack and four interceptions for the 1994-96 Dolphins.

» Bengals safety Chris Crocker makes his 2012 PBS debut after re-singing with the Bengals eight days ago. Crocker signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent before the 2008 season and played in six games before the Dolphins cut him Oct. 21. He signed with the Bengals nine days later and has gone on to start for two playoff teams in 47 games in Cincinnati.

NFL RANKINGS

CIN: 8th in scoring, 10th in offense (13th rushing, 8th passing); 25th in scoring defense, 19th in defense (24th rushing, tied for 16th passing), tied for 22nd in turnover margin at minus-3.

MIA: 19th in scoring, 10th in offense (5th in rushing, 19th passing); 15th in scoring defense, 26th in defense (1st rushing, 30th passing), tied for 27th in turnover margin at minus-5.

COACHES

CIN: Marvin Lewis 72-75-1 regular season, 0-3 postseason in his 10th season; 2-1 vs. Miami.

MIA: Joe Philbin 1-3 in his first season; 0-0 vs. Lewis and Bengals.

WEATHER

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio is calling for partly cloudy skies and 52 degrees with winds out of the northwest at five to 10 miles per hour and no chance of rain.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

» 11-9 - Bengals record vs. rookie quarterbacks under Marvin Lewis

» 4-0 - Bengals QB Andy Dalton's record in October last season in his rookie year

» 15-21 - Lewis's record in October

» 20-16 - Lewis's record in September

» 20-24 - Lewis's record in December and January

» 10-9 - Lewis's record at PBS in October

» 2-6 - TDs-INTs for Dolphins rookie QB Ryan Tannehill's in his first four NFL starts

» 4-4 - TD-INTs for Dalton's in his first four NFL starts

» 455 - NFL-leading receiving yards by Dolphins WR Brian Hartline

» 549 - Receiving yards by Hartline in 2011

» 428 - NFL second-leading receiving yards by Bengals WR A.J. Green

» 1,712 - Green's pace for yards over 16-game season

» 1,848 - NFL single-season receiving yards record in 1995 by Jerry Rice

» 1,440 - Bengals single-season receiving yards record in 2007 by Chad Johnson

» 328 - Yards receiving by remaining Dolphins WRs

» 483 - Yards receiving by remaining Bengals WRs

» 64 - Sack pace for Bengals over 16-game season

» 48 - Bengals record for sacks in 2001

» 5 - Sacks by Cincinnati's Geno Atkins to lead NFL DTs

» 5 - Sacks for Chargers, Chiefs, Panthers and Steelers this season