Depth charge

It sounds like where ever he is, he'll take The Bengals Way with him after watching four rookies make their debut and nine rookies get snaps during last Sunday 37-3 victory in Cleveland in the heart of a play-off chase.

"You're talking about the blueprint of having a successful organization and program," Jackson said Monday. "I think people better start looking over here because I think we're doing it the right way. I think the organization has found a model that works. It's been going well."

That was after first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi, drafted even though he was rehabbing an ACL, took his first 11 snaps. That was after second-rounder Jake Fisher took his most snaps of the season at right tackle and now barely has 100 for the season to lead the Bengals rookies with play time from scrimmage. It was after fifth-rounder C.J. Uzomah and seventh-rounder Mario Alford, at tight end and wide receiver, respectively, took their first snaps in the season's 12th game.

Meanwhile in New England, one of the two teams the Bengals are tied with atop the AFC, first-rounder Malcolm Brown has played 353 snaps on the defensive line and second-round safety Jordan Richards has already logged 130 despite being a healthy scratch the past two weeks.

And in Denver, also 10-2, first-rounder Shane Ray has already played 230 snaps after working 59 percent at linebacker in Sunday's win over San Diego. Ogbuehi and Fisher are still chasing the Broncos' second-rounder, offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo and his 213 snaps. And he's been on injured reserve since Week Three after the Broncos needed to press him into service.

If it sounds like a luxury, Jackson agrees with you.

"I've never been in a situation like this. This is all new to me, too. I've said it from day one. Kudos to the organization," said Jackson, in reference to the Bengals front office of president Mike Brown, vice presidents Katie and Troy Blackburn, as well as director of player personnel Duke Tobin and head coach Marvin Lewis.

"We have good players here. And there are other good players behind good players," Jackson said. "There's a lot to be said about how the process works here. Just because you're a first-round draft pick doesn't mean you're going to play right away. You have to earn your stripes. You have to earn the right to be on the field participating with the older veteran players. When your time comes, it comes."

Even in the later rounds. Uzomah, the Bengals' fifth-rounder, converted a third down with his first NFL catch on one of his 10 plays in Cleveland. Two other AFC North teams selected tight ends in the fifth round. Baltimore's Nick Boyle has played in 298 downs and Pittsburgh's Jesse James is working on 157.